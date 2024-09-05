We've Got our First Look at Arcane Season 2
The official trailer for Arcane Season 2 is here.
League of Legends players have been excitedly awaiting more information about Arcane Season 2, the final season of the award-winning animated series inspired by the MOBA and its champions. Now, Riot is releasing the official trailer on Thursday, September 5 at 5 AM PST!
How to Watch the Arcane Season 2 Trailer
The official trailer for Arcane Season 2 can be watched here.
Along with the official trailer, Riot has also collaborated with singer-rapper Ashinikko to produce "Paint the Town Blue." This is the first single on the Arcane Season 2 soundtrack. It came out at the same time as the Season 2 trailer and can be watched here.
Arcane's first season made waves for both LoL fans and mainstream Netflix viewers. It was even called one of the Best TV Shows of 2021 and earned four Primetime Emmy Awards the following year. The accompanying album was also nominated for the 2022 Billboard Music Award for Top Soundtrack.
Due to this, fans have been anxiously awaiting the finale. But that also means there's a lot of high expectations. We've slowly learned what Season 2 has in store but Riot has been largely tight-lipped. This full trailer is the first closer look at Arcane Season 2's plot and characters.