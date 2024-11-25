Arcane Season 2: What Happened to Heimerdinger?
League of Legends Champion Heimerdinger is one of Arcane's main characters, but his fate in Season 2 is unclear. Let's recap what happened to Heimerdinger in Arcane Season 2 and if he's alive after his disappearance.
Heimerdinger in Arcane
Heimerdinger is a brilliant scientist and inventor who was the head of Piltover's council. He mentored Jayce and Viktor throughout the series and was cautious about Hextech's evolution. As a Yordle, Heimerdinger has a far longer lifespan than humans and has deep knowledge of and experience with magic.
Heimerdinger's Song ("Spin the Wheel")
Heimerdinger features in Arcane Season 2's original soundtrack, and his voice actor Mick Wingert sings "Spin the Wheel" which plays in Season 2 Episode 7. The song plays while Ekko and Jayce experience alternate timelines, and fans will notice a shot of Heimerdinger playing the guitar and singing along.
What Happened to Heimerdinger?
In Season 2, Heimerdinger, Jayce and Ekko met at the Hex Core and were concerned about Hextech's dangerous effects on humanity. After Hextech began glitching, Heimerdinger and Ekko were transported to an alternate timeline where Powder, Vander and Silco were alive and Hextech had not destroyed humanity.
Heimerdinger and Ekko assimilated into the world and worked with Powder to build Ekko's Z-Drive and return to their original dimension. After completing the project, Heimerdinger guided Ekko to their Hex Gate machinery in Powder's lab. He started up the machine so Ekko could leave the timeline, saying "I must say that since I've met you, lad, I've truly lived". He says "Back in a wink!" as he plugs in the final Hextech component and disappears.
Is Heimerdinger Dead?
Heimerdinger's disappearance is ambiguous and up for interpretation. Bodily, he may be dead or alive, and since his fate was never revealed before Arcane's Season 2 ending, he will remain in an unresolved 'Schrodinger's cat' state like a true scientist.
According to the League of Legends canon, Yordles like Heimerdinger are immortal spirits. Don't get too disheartened — he will likely respawn in Bandle Town without a scratch.