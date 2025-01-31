Arcane Soundtrack Passes 1 Billion Listens
The hit original series Arcane brought the League of Legends world into mainstream pop culture and attracted international attention from fans. Its soundtrack, including hits like 'Enemy,' 'Ma Meilleure Enemmie' and 'Dynasties and Dystopia,' punctuated the show's most intense moments. Riot Games has just announced the soundtrack's 1 billion stream milestone and revealed a new Deluxe Extended Edition. Let's explore everything we know.
Arcane Soundtrack Reaches 1 Billion Streams
On January 31, 2025, Riot Games made a special announcement: Arcane's soundtrack has reportedly reached over 1.1 billion streams since its November 2024 complete release. The announcement has arrived shortly after Riot Games confirmed that they are planning a follow-up project to the series set in Noxus.
According to an official Riot Games press release, over 60 million of the Arcane Soundtrack's streams came from the United Kingdom. In addition, the soundtrack remains at #2 on the Billboard Global 200 Soundtracks chart. It originally debuted at #26 on Billboard's Top 200 Albums list.
Enemy, by Imagine Dragons and JID, has reached a staggering 1.7 billion Spotify plays. The piece is well-known as Arcane's title sequence theme.
On Arcane's Spotify page, its second most popular song is Ma Meilleure Enemmie by Stromae and Pomme. The song, sung entirely in French, features during Powder and Ekko's romantic dance scenes in Season 2. It has reached over 255 million plays on the platform.
New Arcane Deluxe Extended Edition Soundtrack
To celebrate the show's success, Riot Games has announced it will release a Deluxe Extended Edition of the Arcane Soundtrack. This edition will arrive in Spring 2025.
In this Deluxe Edition, Arcane is releasing a new remix of another successful soundtrack title, "What Have They Done to Us" by Mako and Grey. The song originally hit over 17.2 million global streams. Its remix will feature Sasha Alex Sloan, a singer known for mellow indie tunes. Sloan has 9 million monthly listeners on Spotify and created singles including "Dancing With Your Ghost" and "Older".
Sloan states about the collaboration:
I'm a huge fan of the show, and when I got presented with the opportunity, I was SO excited! I've been patiently waiting for this to come out, and I feel so lucky to be involved in such an amazing project. I hope people enjoy my small part in this incredible show.- Sasha Alex Sloan