Archazia's Island Release Date Confirmed - New Disney Lorcana Set
Trading card games thrive on the introduction of new cards and characters. The Pokemon TCG has survived for decades, while newer games like Disney's Lorcana offer exciting avenues into our favorite magical worlds. Now it looks like Lorcana TCG will be expanding upon its universe.
The recent Disney Lorcana Challenge North American Championship livestream revealed new information about Archazia's Island, the next set in Disney's Lorcana TCG. Now that we know the release date for Archazia's Island, we can dive into which characters are entering the battle.
When is Lady & The Tramp Releasing for Lorcana?
Disney's Lorcana TCG already features dozens of fan-favorite characters, but a new franchise is being added soon. Lady & The Tramp glimmers will be introduced with the Archazia's Island set on March 7th, but only in Disney Parks and Stores, as well as some local game shops.
If you want to get your hands on Archazia's Island by purchasing it at a standard retail chain or via DisneyStore.com, then you'll have to wait until March 21st. Though the exclusivity may be frustrating for some Lorcana fans, you'll only have to wait a few weeks for Archazia's Island to reach the common marketplace.
The addition of glimmers from Lady & The Tramp will offer a new presence to the world of Lorcana TCG, and hopefully Disney will continue to add their most popular characters into the excitement-filled card game. Lady is coming to Lorcana soon, and fans can't wait for her arrival.