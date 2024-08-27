Asmongold and xQc Believe Streamer of the Year Was "Rigged"
It's not just Kai Cenat and Darren "IShowSpeed" Watkins fans that believe the Esports Awards are rigged. Now, large names like Felix "xQc" Lengyel and Asmongold are speaking up.
The internet basically crashed out when Samantha "Rivers" Rivera Trevino won the Streamer of the Year award over Kai Cenat, IShowSpeed, xQc, and other large names in content creation. Some level-headed social media users pointed out that Rivers is a massive streamer with over 6.5 million fans on Twitch and on X — she just happens to be a Spanish-speaking streamer so many North American fans never heard of her. But it seems like the internet is still angry at the outcome.
Now, large streamers are calling the Esports Awards rigged.
Asmongold Claims Streamer of the Year Was Rigged
Asmongold said he was "salty" over the Streamer of the Year awards because he felt the Esports Awards had a secret agenda.
He explained that Rivers was a "diversity pick" because she's a woman. Asmongold called the results "obnoxious," saying that Kai Cenat, IShowSpeed, or Caseoh should have beat her.
"She's not even the biggest female streamer either," Asmongold said, adding that Rivers' win was "patronizing" to the women.
Even if Rivers isn't the biggest, the Esports Awards' Streamer of the Year category was allegedly single-handedly decided through a popular vote. This would mean Rivers still had more fans come out and vote for her over the other nominees, unless Asmongold's assumption that it's rigged are to be believed.
xQc Claims Streamer of the Year Should Have Been Him
Asmongold isn't the only one to believe the award show was rigged. xQc called the Streamer of the Year category "biased."
Rivers doesn't have as many subscribers as Kai Cenat and other nominees. This has led xQc to believe that this is yet another "biased" year. Why?
According to xQc, he would have won the last four years if it were done by the biggest streamer. If that was what the award was based on, he said that he'd win by a large margin just by using "mathematics."
This doesn't necessarily mean the awards are rigged, however. It means that it may not have been decided by who has the most subscribers or viewers.
"These things are not the way you see them. The way that things are, are not the way you perceive them to be," xQc said to fans who were frustrated he didn't win.
The thing is, xQc said he doesn't care about winning this award.
"I'm just chilling in my chair," he said. "I don't give a f—."