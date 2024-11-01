Asmongold Is Back, and He Cleaned His House
Twitch personality and entrepreneur Asmongold has returned to streaming after a 15-day ban. The streamer is turning over a new leaf by stepping down from leadership positions, reducing stream hours and deep-cleaning his house and stream setup.
Who is Asmongold?
34-year-old Zack "Asmongold" Hoyt is a Twitch streamer and internet personality known for his World of Warcraft, gaming and commentary content. He has 3.5 million followers on his Asmongold Twitch account, 1.9 million on his Zackrawrr Twitch account and 3 million subscribers on YouTube. He is also an entrepreneur and founded a content-creation group named One True King (OTK) which has collaborated with Moist Cr1TiKal to release Starforge Systems, a PC building branch.
Asmongold's October 2024 Ban
Asmongold has been at the center of Twitch controversy before and was suspended in 2017 for comments about Hurricane Katrina. He also received backlash for comments about female streamer Rivers' win as Streamer of the Year at the 2024 Esports Awards, saying "it was obviously a diversity pick because she's a woman [...] She's not even a top female streamer either."
On October 14 2024, Asmongold was banned from Twitch after making remarks about Palestinians during a stream. After the ban, he commented about the situation on X.com, saying "My bad" and noting that "of course no one deserves to have their life destroyed even if they do things or have views I find regressive."
After the ban, Asmongold took a break from streaming and released a video titled "My Plans Moving Forward." In the video, he expresses remorse and states that he believes he "deserved" the ban. He also reflects on his actions, notes that he "can be a lot better" for his fans and plans to step away from leadership at his business ventures.
Asmongold's Return and Viewership
As of October 29 2024, Asmongold's suspension is over and he has returned to streaming on his zackrawrr Twitch channel. He has streamed once per day since. Each stream so far has been a 'Just Chatting' stream, with the first two titles referencing the suspension: "I AM A FREE MAN" and "UNBANNED".
According to analytics site Sullygnome.com, Asmongold's viewership for his first three streams back has fluctuated between 35,000 and 50,000 users. He reached a peak viewership of 60K concurrent viewers during that initial return stream, according to SullyGnome These numbers remain consistent with his previous October 2024 viewership, and may actually trend slightly higher depending on future streams. However, Asmongold lost more followers than he gained in his 'Unbanned' stream' and his 'Follower Gain' metric is severely slowing.
Asmongold Cleaned His House?
Asmongold is notorious for his extremely messy house and stream setup. On a given day, watchers may have noticed plenty of empty boxes, fast food wrappers, cups and other waste strewn about the area. Viewers have also spotted roaches on Asmongold's stream, and on one occasion the bugs crawled on him while live.
On October 22 2024, Asmongold turned over a new leaf — the streamer appears to have completely cleaned his house and even thrown away most of his trash. In a post on X.com with pictures of his house, he writes "Let there be light" and notes that the boxes left in the 'after' photo will be donated to charity. Asmongold also shared a photo of his spotless sink after cleaning his kitchen.
(In case you're wondering about the fate of the wolf spider in the kitchen 'before' photo, Asmongold has 'evicted' him since he failed to deter wasps from entering the house.)
The Twitch community is happy that Asmongold is living in better circumstances. One fan @PICKardSIX wrote, "I was once in deep depression and I look back in shame that I thought I could justify living like this. You are on a path to a more fulfilling life and a role model for others. You got me through a lot of sad times and we all want this positive change for you."
Only time will tell if Asmongold's efforts reflect a one-time cleaning or a greater positive lifestyle change. As user @kakigaijin stated, "the hardest part isnt cleaning it, its keeping it clean. goodluck."
Asmongold has also apologized for many of his inflammatory comments in the past, yesterday commenting on the controversy surrounding Rivers' award win.
However, some viewers are still holding the streamer accountable for the comments that sparked this ban. User @Allenadays work replied, "It's okay that you said the genocide isn't a big deal because you cleaned a counter." Another Youtuber @CommentCopped said, "congratulations on doing the bare minimum."