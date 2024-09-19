Asmongold to Ninja: "Stop Being a Hater"
Fortnite superstar Tyler "Ninja" Blevins has been critical of Kai Cenat's new gaming streams and Asmongold has recently called him out for it.
Ninja first made his opinion known back in May of this year when he reacted to Kai Cenat playing Elden Ring. While he congratulated Kai Cenat on the "dope, unique" streams, he also added that he was doing what Ninja did "if I'd stayed home and streamed" instead of going to Mixer. To some, Ninja sounded bitter.
Weeks later, Ninja made similar comments about Kai Cenat's massive Kevin Hart stream. He then had criticism about Kai Cenat's Minecraft Hardcore Mode marathon, calling him out for allegedly losing on purpose to entertain his fans.
At this point, even Kai Cenat had reacted to Ninja's comments, saying that he used to look up to him but found his reactions "backhanded." He'd give him a compliment but then seem to take it back. Now other streamers are noticing this pattern as well.
Asmongold Reacts to Ninja's Comments
Asmongold recently reacted to a video compilation of Ninja's salty comments while livestreaming this month. It includes some streamers that Asmongold felt were just haters, but from what he noticed, it seemed like Ninja was not pleased with Kai Cenat's success.
"Ninja seems to be a bad loser," Asmongold commented. "And I think because of that, people keep trying to bait him for reactions when somebody does something that Ninja didn't do."
In response, Ninja takes it "too seriously."
Asmongold added: "You lose when you start to take s— seriously."
The World of Warcraft streamer then gave advice to Ninja. He told him to try and have fun and pace himself, just enjoy what he does. While Asmongold seemed to want everyone to just mind their own business and enjoy what they do, Kai Cenat has fed into the beef by having people chant "f— Ninja" after beating Minecraft.
Is Ninja truly "falling off" while streamers like Kai Cenat are growing in popularity?
"Ninja was already losing a lot of popularity before moving to Mixer," Asmongold said to his fans. "The problem is that Ninja seems to be a bad loser. [...] He gets clipped in ways that make him [seem jealous]."