Asmongold Begs MrBeast to Stream Potential Trial
Asmongold believes that Jimmy "MrBeast" Donaldson will win a trial against his former employee.
It was recently revealed that MrBeast has hired a celebrity lawyer known for defending people like Megan Thee Stallion and Elon Musk. The lawyer sent a cease and desist to a former employee, DogPack404, who has been making long videos outlining his accusations against MrBeast. The claims include MrBeast doing illegal giveaways, rigging his challenge videos, mistreating participants, and hiring a known sex offender.
In the documents shared by Daily Mail, the lawyer accused DogPack404 of "levying false and defamatory allegatoins" towards the YouTube superstar. The cease and desist ended with a possible lawsuit if he didn't stand down.
Now, Asmongold is invested in the possible trial, even begging MrBeast to stream it.
Asmongold Believes MrBeast Will Win Lawsuit
After seeing a tweet outlining the above situation, Asmongold replied that MrBeast will "win the lawsuit." He explained that "there is gonna be 60 counts of statements made about MrBeast" and "three will be proven false." This will lead to MrBeast winning a judgement of "$70 million" that DogPack404 can't afford.
Asmongold told fans: "The article that will be written will say 'MrBeast wins the lawsuit' because three out of the 60 accusations were proven false. Everybody is going to read the article and say, 'Wow, I knew he was innocent.'"
So it doesn't seem like Asmongold actually believes MrBeast is innocent but he does believe that the power and money on his side will keep Jimmy out of trouble. This would also have a great money making opportunity for Asmongold and other reaction channels.
"Please, please stream this trial," Asmongold begged, saying that he would stream and react to every single stream. "
MrBeast has yet to confirm that a trial is happening.