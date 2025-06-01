Asmongold Will Start Streaming on Elon Musk's X This Week
Streamer and gamer Asmongold is one of Twitch's most well-known personalities. After recent streams expressing interest in Elon Musk's platform X, Asmongold has now announced a multistreaming plan with a start date. Let's explore everything to know about the stream, when it begins and how it may affect esports.
Asmongold Wants to Stream on X
Twitch streamer Asmongold, who has 3.6 million Twitch followers and 3.67 million YouTube subscribers, had a rocky relationship with Elon Musk in previous months. However, the two have recently rekindled an alliance based on their livestreaming efforts.
Throughout late May 2025, Asmongold has publicly expressed interest in streaming on X.com. On a May 27 stream, he recounted a conversation with one of X's employees and said, "I could probably give them [...] 20 hours a week." He also offered to work with the company to improve its livestreaming services for free, saying:
"I just think it's better for the platform, it's better for everybody, and so I'd just do it for free."
Elon Musk viewed Asmongold's stream and responded positively to his offer. The X owner replied to his comments, "Ok, let's give it a shot."
Asmongold Announces his X Multistream
On May 31 2025, Asmongold followed up on his previous X streaming plans. He announced to Twitch stream viewers that he would begin multistreaming on Monday, June 2. While clarifying he doesn't want to "reveal too much," Asmongold also told viewers he would elaborate on the stream's details and what platforms it would appear on in an upcoming live.
Asmongold has already tested the multistreaming software and informed his chat that he has a "foundation" in mind for his endeavors. The streamer will reportedly send this plan to Elon Musk or an X contact in the upcoming "few days." In addition, he plans to launch a website for his streaming efforts.
Esports Impact
Twitch has long reigned supreme over other streaming platforms. Since its 2011 launch, the platform has become a household name and spawned some of the most famous gaming creators. However, competition has emerged in recent years. YouTube invested heavily in its YouTube Gaming efforts to limited success; Kick is another alternative known for its looser moderation.
Typically, these platforms aim to secure market space by entering partnership contracts with high-profile streamers. In the past, these often included exclusivity clauses limiting them to one platform (for example, Pokimane's time on YouTube). As more streamers embrace 'multistreaming' on several sites, this offer loses some appeal.
X has increased its streaming efforts in recent years. The platform now offers livestreams, and actively courts gamers like VALORANT's famed Jett main Demon1 to participate. Asmongold's arrival will secure another major partnership for X, and his streaming suggestions could make the platform more intuitive to gaming and esports culture.
Of course, this agreement, at least on the surface, is about improving the platform rather than drawing in viewers. Critics of Asmon are likely to point to low view numbers to call the experiment a failure, but in theory this is a project that would result in more streamers wanting to stream on X rather than just bringing over Asmon's Twitch audience.