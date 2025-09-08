"Things Are Uncertain" - Asmongold Updates Fans on his Father's Health, Streaming Break
Zack "Asmongold" Hoyt has been active in the 2025 gaming sphere, even communicating with Elon Musk's team on X to attempt multistreaming ventures. However, as of early September, the streamer has dropped off the map and disappeared from his broadcasting platforms. Where is Asmongold? A new update may have the answer. Here's a quick recap of the situation, why Asmongold is taking a break, and when he may return.
Why Is Asmongold Taking a Break?
In early August 2025, Asmongold announced that he would consider taking an indefinite streaming break due to "life circumstances" and severe burnout. The streamer also revealed that his father had been experiencing health issues after a cancer diagnosis, and that he felt "f---ing fried" and extremely exhausted.
Hoyt stated at the time:
"I do my best to live every day and, you know, be as consistent as I can be, but man, is it getting really hard for me to do."
Asmongold told his chat that "If I do take a break, it's probably gonna be for a long time... honestly, probably months." During that period, he would spend time with his family, rest and support his dad. While Asmongold has been a controversial figure in the streaming community, netizens of all opinions united to show him support and offer their own sympathetic experiences with grief and illness. Chatters appreciated that he 'had his priorities straight' and encouraged him to take as much time off as he needed.
After the announcement, Asmongold continued to periodically stream. However, at the time of writing, he has not gone live in nearly a week.
Where is Asmongold? Stream Hiatus Update
On September 8 2025, Asmongold returned with an update on his stream schedule. After clarifying his father's diagnosis, he revealed that he was unfortunately going through "medical turmoil" and elaborated on the situation.
In a TL;DR, Asmongold said: "My dad's health is really bad, and I have to take time off to deal with it."
Asmongold revealed that his father has been undergoing chemotherapy for pancreatic cancer. His condition progressed quickly, and Hoyt stated "it was so severe I ended up sleeping on the floor next to his bed [...] in case something went wrong."
When Will Asmongold Be Back?
Regarding his current situation, Asmongold wrote:
"There have been marginal improvements but in a general sense, things are not looking great, although I remain hopeful regardless. Because of the severity, this will require my full attention until it is resolved one way or another, which means streams will be on hiatus until that time comes."
Hoyt reassured his viewers that "there's nothing I'd rather do more than go live and continue on like I always do, but my obligation to my father must take priority."
To be with his father, Asmongold will continue on an indefinite hiatus. He does not "have a timeframe or an expectation because of how uncertain things are right now" but promises to update his fans "as I know more myself."
Finally, Hoyt thanked the netizens who offered him and his father support: "I know a lot of you guys have already reached out and just know that both I and my dad appreciate the kind words, thank you."
Hoyt's post has since reached over 21,000 likes, and replies are once more showing support. Fellow streamer Tectone says, "Your pa is a bada-- mf and you're a great son for being there when he needs you. Got yall in my prayers."
Asmongold's Esports and Gaming Industry Impact
While Asmongold himself is not heavily involved in the esports world, he is an avid gamer and is well-known among the community. Streaming platforms like Twitch help esports viewers get involved in the competition, and it's also a strong option for like-minded gamers to connect.
Asmongold is one of several streaming personalities to receive support from fans this year. Earlier, VTuber Ironmouse saw well-wishes and assistance from her fans after leaving her talent agency VShojo, saying "thank you so much from the bottom of my heart."