Average Jonas Is Leaving VALORANT For the New Hot Shooter
Popular VALORANT content creator Average Jonas is officially switching to Deadlock.
For the past few months, Valve has been "secretly" testing a hero shooter MOBA hybrid called Deadlock. Streamers, pros, and other participants couldn't talk about the game — not even its existence — but some leaks pointed toward Deadlock's unique gameplay and heroes as time went on.
Yesterday, Valve announced that Deadlock is officially happening and creators can now speak about their experience playing the highly anticipated game. This led to some pretty shocking updates.
Average Jonas Leaving VALORANT For Deadlock
Popular streamer Jonas "Average Jonas" Navarsete was one of the content creators taking part in the "secret" testing of Deadlock. Once Valve allowed him to discuss his experience, he immediately told his fans he was leaving VALORANT to stream Deadlock full-time.
"The more I play this game, this kind of sums up everything I want in a game I want to make content in. It feels like an endless depth in stuff I want to dive into, teach people, theory craft, and have fun with. It reignited that feeling I had when I started streaming," Average Jonas said. "That's why I've decided this is the new beginning I need and I will be completely quitting VALORANT on all my platforms."
Average Jonas admitted that switching to a completely new game is "scary," noting that he's seen other streams jump to a new game too quickly and end up declining in views.
He said the plan going forward is to post VODs and guides on his main channel and daily VODs from his streams on his second channel.
"I understand some of you will not like this decision," Average Jonas added.
The streamer told frustrated VALORANT fans they didn't have to "follow his journey" but added he has appreciated them up until this point. Still, this is something he felt he had to do to "stay happy." At this point, Average Jonas seemed pretty emotional and was near tears as he talked about his time as a Sova main.
The discourse surrounding Deadlock has been largely positive, with participants praising the game's dynamic and engaging team play as well as the interactive features. Even the unfinished parts of the game have been met with enthusiasm from gamers so far since developers dealt with it with humor.
There's also already a ton of fan art and GIFs surrounding Deadlock's characters — always a good sign for a game's popularity. The game is still in very early development but it seems like it's going to be a hit with gamers who are looking for something new amidst the battle royales and hero shooters.