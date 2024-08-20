Esports illustrated

Millennials Stunned By Surprise Game Franchise Return

The iconic sports game is returning with games, shows, and more.

Olivia Richman

Backyard Sports is returning.

The nostalgic sports franchise initially launched in 1997 with a baseball game, making it a game a lot of millennials grew up playing. Now, the game is returning about 30 years later.

Playground Productions has announced that Backyard Sports is coming back. This epic relaunch will not only come in the form of a new video game but also film, TV, and merchandise with iconic characters like Pablo Sanchez and Pete Wheeler.

The new version of Backyard Sports hopes to bring back what fans loved about the iconic sports game but also bring new components of it that bring it into current day for new generations. The television show appears to have a new, upgraded style, however, that seems similar to other current programs.

When Is Backyard Sports Coming Back?

Backyard Sports is said to be returning in the next few months.

Tons of older gamers have already expressed excitement over the return of Backyard Sports, with many joking that it was time to come out of retirement. It's definitely a feel-good addition to any game collection.

It's not yet confirmed what platform Backyard Sports will be for, whether it's console, PC, or both.

