Bandai Namco Summer Showcase 2025: Every Game Announcement
Bandai Namco Entertainment recently wrapped their Summer Showcase on July 2, 2025, announcing a bunch of new titles as well as updates on upcoming titles we've heard about already.
To keep you up to speed, here are all the announcements and updates from the event so you know what to expect as we pass the midway point of the year.
1. My Hero Academia: All's Justice
The showcase started off strong with the announcement of My Hero Academia: All's Justice, a brand new 3v3 MHA fighting game featuring all the students of Class 1-A and others from the complete series. The story will mainly follow the events of the anime, but we'll get to experience a "game-exclusive" take on the final battle.
The visuals and 3D gameplay look fairly similar to Bandai's Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero, and the developers showcased a "Rising" system that boosts your character's fighting skills. All's Justice is set to come out on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam, but there's no official release date as of yet.
2. Revenants Returning to Code Vein II
After the initial announcement at Summer Game Fest 2025, we got to see more story bits and gameplay for Code Vein II coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC in 2026. Alongside returning features like Drain Attacks and the Partner Systems, Revenants are also going to make a comeback in this sequel.
Instead of a custom-created protagonist, we'll be following the story of Jack Rutherford, the Revenant Hunter, after he's killed off fighting the horrors. The story picks up from there after a Revenant girl saves him, letting the Hunter travel back in time and stop the horrors' spread.
3. Patapon 1+2 Replay
Patapon 1+2 Replay is a collection and remaster of the original Patapon and Patapon 2 released in 2007 and 2008, respectively. This rhythmic action adventure reimagination is set to release on July 11, 2025, for PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam, and you can wishlist it now.
The showcase featured an extensive boss-like battle against a plant creature. We got to see the gameplay loop, which looks fairly similar to the classics, as well as the major improvements to the visuals. We also saw the roles of the various Patapon during the fight.
4. Little Nightmares III
The trilogy of the Little Nightmares series finally comes to a close with Little Nightmares III, releasing on October 10, 2025, for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC. There's also a planned playable demo that will be available at this year's Gamescom starting August 20, 2025.
From the trailer, we saw a complete overhaul of the visuals as well as an introduction to the new protagonists, Low and Alone, navigating a nightmarish realm called The Nowhere. The game has a Standard, Mirror, Deluxe, and Premium Spiral Edition currently available for pre-purchase on PC, starting at $39.99.
5. Everybody's Golf Hot Shots
Bandai's response to the Mario Golf series, Everybody's Golf Hot Shots, comes to PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC on September 5, 2025. You can pre-purchase the game on all release platforms for $49.99.
We saw some extended gameplay with Pac-Man at the showcase, showing the rather simplistic controls alongside the maps, UI, and weather mechanics. As a reminder, though, Pac-Man will only be a playable character if you pre-order the game.
6. Super Robot Wars Y
Mecha fans continue getting tons of content this year as Super Robot Wars Y comes to PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam on August 28, 2025. The game's Standard, Deluxe, and Ultimate editions are currently available for pre-order on both platforms for $59.99, $94.99, and $119.99, respectively.
Like prior Super Robot Wars, the main selling point here is strategic investment into your units, and the game is also introducing "Assist Link" this time around, letting non-pilot characters aid you in battle. In addition to everything, the developers teased an upcoming special article that goes into detail about the animations, so stay tuned for that.
7. Fakhunram in Tekken 8
After dominating the brackets during his time in Tekken 7, Fakhunram is back in the series as the second character of Tekken 8's Season 2. The Thailand beast comes to the game on July 7 for Early Access and on July 10 as the official release.
The Bandai Namco Showcase primarily discussed the character's lore, including his status as a Muay Thai Champion and how he survived a lightning strike. The team also delved into Fakhunram's design philosophy, discussing his moveset and approach to motion capture.
8. Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot — Daima Part 1 DLC
Although not a Dragon Ball FighterZ 2, we got our first look at Daima: Adventure Through the Demon Realm, the first of a two-part DLC Pack for Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot. Releasing on July 18, you can pre-order it now for $34.99 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.
Like the base game, the story in the Daima DLC follows the anime storyline with some modifications in the Third Demon World. There's some exclusive dialogue and worldviews you'll get to see, along with familiar gameplay mechanics when fighting enemies.
9. Digimon Story: Time Stranger
We finally got some information on the latest turn-based RPG Digimon Story entry, Time Stranger, which features more than 450 Digimon. The developers showcased the game's world and characters, along with a deep dive into the combat featuring various Digimon.
We're also getting a more fleshed-out version of battling with Attributes and Elements — a specific combination of these will result in different synergies, letting you deal double damage or none at all. Time Stranger comes out on October 3, and you can pre-order the Standard, Ultimate, Deluxe, and Collector's Edition starting from $69.99 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam.
10. More Roles In Death Note: Killer Within
Released in November 2024, Death Note: Killer Within continues to receive extensive support. Here's a list of all the new roles shown at Summer Showcase:
- Kira's Spokesperson (Team Kira)
- NPA Chief (Team L)
- Watari (Team L)
- Mello (Team Mello)
Team Mello is the latest class introduced in Killer Within, where you function as an added threat to Team L. We saw a minor clip of Mello's gameplay at the showcase alongside a promise of more roles coming to the game later on.
11. Shadow Labyrinth Boss Battle
Initially announced at The Game Awards in late 2024, Shadow Labyrinth is a Pac-Man-style 2D platformer coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC via Steam on July 18, 2025.
Along with creative yet incredibly niche Pac-Man references, we got to see a boss fight against "G-Host" late into the game. You can attach different perks and equipment combinations before heading into the fight, after which you're pitted against a giant monster with powerful attacks and a varied moveset.
12. The Blood of Dawnwalker Gameplay and Story Reveal
Developed by Rebel Wolves, The Blood of Dawnwalker is an open-world RPG and one of Bandai Namco's few AAA titles brought up at the Bandai Namco Summer Showcase. Releasing in 2026, the exact official release date is yet to come out, but you can wishlist it now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.
We saw a mixture of gameplay and cinematics at the showcase, setting the tone and providing more details on the characters, enemies, and lore. The developers outlined how our protagonist, the Dawnwalker, is a swordsman by day and a vampire by night, with a "Feed" mechanic in the latter where you must continuously satiate yourself before you get too hungry and lose control.
13. More Gameplay For Towa and the Guardians of the Sacred Tree
We got to see some more exclusive footage for Brownie Inc.'s Towa and the Guardians of the Sacred Tree, set to come out on September 19, 2025. You can pre-purchase this roguelite title's Standard and Deluxe Editions for $29.99 and $39.99, respectively, on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.
The footage shown at the showcase highlighted the game's dynamic and vibrant environments, as well as the in-game progression and cinematics detailing the plot.
Esports Impact
While most of the announcements at the Bandai Namco Summer Showcase were mainly for casual single-player and co-op titles, the surprise My Hero Academia announcement and Fakhunram updates were definite eye-catchers for FGC players.
As an arena fighter, we can expect All's Justice to have small local tournaments, but the FGC will likely focus on Arc System's Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls and Quarter Up's Invincible VS.
Fakhunram, of course, is going to stir up tons of conversation in the competitive Tekken scene when he comes out in July. He was borderline broken in Tekken 7 because of his strong neutral game and his normals' sheer reach, leading to him being banned from almost every tournament in Pakistan, home to some of the current Tekken champions. If not balanced properly, he could meet the same fate in Tekken 8.