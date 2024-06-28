What is Battle Aces: Beginner Tips and Tricks
Battle Aces is a new upcoming RTS game that really puts your multitasking skills to the test. While the tutorial and first few matches may make this game feel like a breeze, the further you progress the more difficult it becomes.
Thankfully, there are a few tips and tricks you can utilize that should help you defeat your opponent more efficiently. When you win, you'll receive more rewards that will help save your base and allow you to win more matches as the difficulty increases.
About Battle Aces
Simply put, in Battle Aces you will deploy various defense units to protect your base and destroy the enemy's base. Your goal is to destroy the enemy before they destroy you. Utilize your resources, war tactics, and logic during each match to eliminate their base.
You will receive a reward of a new unit to use every 2 matches you win. At the end of a match you will be shown how close you are to unlocking the next one. So far the rewards go up to 8 wins and you can see your progress in the main menu under Proving Grounds.
Available Defenses For Your Base
There are a variety of units to choose from. As you unlock more, you can customize and save your unique unit deck. Many of these can be unlocked through winning matches, however you do have a choice to purchase them using war credits. War credits are earned through participating in matches.
The units have 5 categories, however there are 6 Unit Deck slots to fill. Each category has around 12 units you can unlock and use. The following are the unit categories with some of these categories having advanced units.
- Core Unit
- Foundry Unit
- Advanced Foundry Unit
- Starforge Unit
- Advanced Starforge Unit
As the game progresses, we will update the article to give a more in depth look at what each unit does. When you click the information button on the right of your screen next to the enlarged image of the unit, you will be told what each one is strong and weak against to help you be informed when building your deck.
Tips & Tricks
It's recommended that you use a variety of units in your match. When you first load in, you will want to almost immediately build a resource base. Keep an eye on your resources as you'll need a specific amount for each unit you deploy.
After creating your first resource base and deploying a few units, it would be wise to create a second resource base to keep the resources generating at a steady pace.
You will have two other options other than building a resource base and those are extra units you can deploy. However, you will need a certain amount of resources to unlock them. After you choose to unlock them, it will take a minute or 2 before you can utilize them.
As of right now you can not unlock them at the same time. Use your keybinds to deploy these units quickly so you don't waste any time. The tutorial will guide you more on your specific keybinds.
You can choose to send all of your units to attack an enemy base, however in doing so you will leave your own base vulnerable. It would be wise to leave some units at your base to protect it and your resources.
To do this, use your mouse to click and drag the amount of units you wish to attack a specific area. Click on the area you wish for them to move to and have them sit there waiting for an attack. They should automatically fight back once an attack is initiated by the enemy.