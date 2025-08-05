One Last Chance for Battlefield 6 Beta Access: Twitch Drops and Beta Rewards
The Battlefield franchise has been on the decline for the better part of a decade now. The once proud and prominent franchise that rivaled and competed toe-to-toe with Call of Duty has fallen into the depths of the casual audience's memories and frustrates the diehard fans who continue to think about it.
Ask virtually any Battlefield fan or general FPS player what their favorite game in the franchise is and they'll likely say Battlefield Bad Company 2, Battlefield 3, and Battlefield 4. Battlefield 1 was a fine game that failed to capture what the broader audience wanted, Battlefield V was a similar story, and Battlefield 2042 was essentially dead on arrival with a catastrophically bad launch, even for Battlefield standards and a gimmicky character system clearly designed just to sell more operator skins like other live service games.
The next Battlefield game to come out could very well be its last chance to regain the mainstream success and acclaim that it once had and avoid being a forgotten relic of a previous generation. It's now known that the next Battlefield game is Battlefield 6, and the prelaunch hype is certainly building around the game. EA appears to be going all out trying to make this a truly generational leap forward for the franchise.
As we get closer to Battlefield 6's first beta test on August 7, for early access holders, and August 9 for the open beta phase, fans are eager to learn more about what they'll be able to play and earn. While there will be rewards for playing in the beta, there will also be exclusive rewards for watching your favorite content creators stream the beta on Twitch.
Battlefield 6 Open Beta Twitch Drop Rewards
There are four Twitch drop rewards known at the moment, and these include a vehicle skin, a weapon skin, and two soldier skins. The four Twitch drop rewards are:
- Shattered Vehicle Skin
- Mimic Weapon Package
- Landslide Soldier Skin
- Imperial Soldier Skin
It's currently unknown exactly how long fans will have to watch an eligible stream for to receive each reward, but it's likely something along the lines of 1 hour, 2 hours, 3 hours, and 4 hours. The information on the bottom right of the graphic from CharlieINTEL above indicates that these rewards will be available for both beta weekends. One thing that is known for certain is that fans will be hoping these Twitch drops go a lot smoother than the last Battlefield 6 Twitch drops.
Will Battlefield 6 Have An Esports Impact?
Normally, the answer to such a question would be a quick and easy no. Battlefield is not a franchise known for having a prominent competitive scene and there's currently no real reason to expect the standard Battlefield 6 multiplayer to be any different in that regard.
However, one thing unique to Battlefield 6 from all other Battlefield titles is the eventual introduction of Firestorm. Firestorm is Battlefield's free-to-play battle royale mode coming at some point. If Firestorm is fun and successful, it's definitely possible it steals players from the likes of Call of Duty Warzone and establishes itself as a solid esports scene just like Warzone has.