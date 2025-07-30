Battlefield 6 Open Beta Release Date: How to Sign Up for Closed Beta
EA has been on a spree the last couple of weeks with revealing more and more information about Battlefield 6, the next installment in their iconic franchise. As more information continues to get revealed, the excitement around Battlefield 6 continues to grow. Excitement is something the Battlefield franchise hasn't experienced in a while.
Once a titan in the gaming industry, a franchise that rivaled Call of Duty and battled it in sales every year a Battlefield title launched, it has been years since the general gaming landscape cared about the Battlefield franchise. Battlefield Bad Company 2, Battlefield 3, and Battlefield 4 are all beloved titles still played by dedicated communities to this day. Battlefield V and 2042 generated some pre-launch hype but fell flat on their face for most people.
With Battlefield 6, EA aims to change the narrative around Battlefield and make it a mainstay of the FPS genre once again. The first step toward achieving this is to make a strong first impression with the multiplayer reveal and beta testing.
When Is The Battlefield 6 Beta?
Currently, there will be essentially three phases of the Battlefield 6 beta. The first phase is a closed beta that will occur on August 7-8. The only way to guarantee access to this closed beta is to pre-order the game. Fans can watch content creators on Twitch during the multiplayer reveal show for a chance at obtaining a code as a Twitch drop.
The second phase of the beta will follow immediately after on August 9-10. These two days will be an open beta that everyone can join in on. The third phase of the beta will be about a week later from August 14-17. This will also be an open beta that anyone can hop into.
Phase
Start Date
End Date
Closed Beta
August 7
August 8
Open Beta 1
August 9
August 10
Open Beta 2
August 14
August 17
Why Battlefield Fans Don't Want You To Pre-Order?
Pre-ordering has been a way of life in the gaming industry for decades now and fans of all genres are undoubtedly familiar with the monetization strategy of pre-order bonuses by now. For a fan who knows with one hundred percent certainty they're going to buy Battlefield 6, no matter what, it would make sense to pre-order for more beta playtime to get a stronger feel for the game. For most fans, the five total days of open beta time should be more than enough to determine whether they enjoy the title and want to purchase the game.
That being said, most Battlefield fans are desperately hoping people don't pre-order the game. Why would a fan base want to actively not support its favorite game? Well, Battlefield has a long history of making great trailers, big promises, and then releasing in a horrible and, for many, completely unplayable state. Developer, Dice, then spends months upon months, maybe even years, to get the game to where it should've been at launch. Even some of the most beloved Battlefield games had horrendous launches.
Battlefield fans are hoping that this time the pre-orders won't be as high as an attempt to force EA and Dice's hands and make them ensure a quality product upon release that fans will actually be able to enjoy. Whether this has any actual chance of working or not remains to be seen. Most people who want to pre-order the game will probably pre-order it anyway. Most video game players are extremely casual and likely don't know about Battlefield's extensive history with bad launches. If EA can hype the game up for a general audience, the amount of pre-orders will likely still be high.
What's Next For Battlefield 6?
The next major moment in the lead up to Battlefield 6's launch is the multiplayer reveal.
This reveal will likely play a major role in how BF6 is viewed heading into its beta weekends, how many people go through with pre-ordering for early access to the beta, and what the general gaming community's expectations are for the title heading toward its eventual launch, likely in early October.
Does Battlefield 6 Impact Esports At All?
Due to Battlefield's reputation for large-scale battles on massive maps with large teams, it's understandable that it has never really developed a significant esports scene. Battlefield 6 will almost certainly not be all too different in that regard. There is some possibility for a competitive scene, given that Battlefield 6 features a free-to-play battle royale component in addition to its standard multiplayer.
Another way Battlefield 6 can impact the esports landscape is by drawing players away from Call of Duty. Call of Duty, both multiplayer and Warzone, have respectably sized esports scenes. Can Battlefield 6 be good enough to make some good Call of Duty multiplayer players choose to play BF6 instead of CoD ranked play? Could the BF6 BR be good enough to take Warzone players away from Warzone? It's possible.