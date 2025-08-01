Battlefield 6 Pre-Order Guide: All Versions, Rewards, Early Access
Once a loved and highly successful franchise, Battlefield has been on a downward trend for the better part of a decade now, as the last few titles have failed to make any sort of big splash on the mainstream gaming audience. From being able to compete with Call of Duty to not even being able to compete with itself, as fans would prefer to play older titles like Battlefield 3 or 4 over new releases, it's no surprise that publisher EA is not happy with the state of the franchise.
Battlefield 1 wasn't what people wanted, Battlefield V disappointed, and Battlefield 2042 had a chance but was dead on arrival with a catastrophically bad launch, even for this franchise's standards. With leaks going around for the last few weeks about the next Battlefield and how big it's going to be, and all the things it's going to include, fan intrigue and expectation began to grow.
Battlefield 6 has been officially revealed, and its multiplayer has been showcased, leaving fans excited to get their hands on the game and start playing. With the Twitch drops for the upcoming beta being a complete disaster, some fans may want to consider pre-ordering Battlefield 6 for early access to the beta and to ensure they're ready to go when the game launches on October 10.
What Editions Of Battlefield 6 Are There?
Currently, there are two versions of Battlefield 6 available for pre-order. There is the standard edition of the game and the "Phantom Edition" of the game. Here's the difference between
Items Included
Standard ($70)
Phantom Edition ($100)
BASE GAME
✅
✅
TOMBSTONE PACK PRE-ORDER OFFER**
✅
✅
BF PRO TOKEN: BATTLE PASS + 25 TIER SKIPS, EXCLUSIVE REWARDS & MORE
❌
✅
PHANTOM SQUAD: 4 SOLDIER SKINS - CROSSBONES, MIRAGE, SPECTER, WRAITH
❌
✅
“GLIMMER” MELEE KNIFE WEAPON SKIN
❌
✅
“SHROUDED” M433 WEAPON PACKAGE
❌
✅
“DROP SHADOW” MS2010 ESR WEAPON PACKAGE
❌
✅
“CHIMERA” M1A2 SEPV3 VEHICLE SKIN
❌
✅
“DEATH'S HEAD” WEAPON STICKER
❌
✅
“CRYPTIC” WEAPON CHARM
❌
✅
“OPERATIVE” DOG TAG
❌
✅
PHANTOM XP BOOST SET: 2X HARDWARE XP + 2X CAREER XP
❌
✅
**The tombstone pack is only available as a pre-order bonus and will not be included with the standard edition after the game comes out.
The tombstone pack includes:
- Soldier Skin
- Tombstone XP Boost Set
The most important valuable part of the phantom editions bonuses for most people is likely going to be the BF Pro Token which is similar to Call of Duty's BlackCell.
This token will include 25 tier skips and instantly unlock a bundle. Not much is known about Battlefield 6's battle pass so how long it is, how many rewards are in it, and how fast or slow the progression is will play a role in determining just how useful the BF Pro Token truly is.
The Esports Impact Of Battlefield 6
Battlefield is not a franchise known for its competitive scene. Its impact on esports has always been minor if not just outright nonexistent. Still, with Battlefield 6 having a free-to-play BR component to it, there is an opportunity for an esports scene to develop there just like one did for PUBG and for Call of Duty Warzone.
As for the various editions of the game specifically, all of the goodies exclusive to the phantom edition are cosmetic and not gameplay focused. Base edition players will also get the XP set from the Tombstone pre-order reward so phantom edition players will not be leveling up faster. The only theoretical concern is the battle pass having an extremely powerful weapon in it that BF Pro Token havers will get access to way before anyone who doesn't buy the BF Pro Token.