A New COD Killer? Fans React to Battlefield 6 Release Date, Trailer
EA's long running Call of Duty competitor, Battlefield, has gone through a bit of a rough patch over the last decade or so. While some Battlefield titles have performed okay, none have reached the widespread acclaim and success that earlier titles like Bad Company 2, Battlefield 3, or Battlefield 4 did.
The most recent Battlefield game, 2042, missed the mark for a lot of core Battlefield fans and the wider FPS audience. It wasn't necessarily a bad game, but it wasn't what a lot of people wanted. With an emphasis on more unique characters or specialists with gadgets locked exclusively to them rather than just the standard 4-class system of older titles, many people felt 2042 was just a knockoff Call of Duty title designed to sell more character skins.
After months of teasing and leaks, EA has finally officially revealed the next Battlefield game, Battlefield 6. While we still don't know a ton about the title, the reveal trailer gave off the feeling of a much more traditional and grounded Battlefield experience.
Related Article: Leaks Suggest Call of Duty 2025 is a Sequel to Black Ops 2
What Was In The Battlefield 6 Reveal Trailer?
The Battlefield 6 reveal trailer was released today on the Battlefield and IGN YouTube channels. It's a short video with a fictional president of the United States addressing the nation while cinematic footage of soldiers fighting on the ground and in buildings plays, with vehicles going around like combat helicopters and tanks, and the patented large-scale destruction that Battlefield was known for, like the Brooklyn Bridge getting destroyed.
The trailer did not reveal a ton of details about the game and focused more on teasing details about the single-player campaign, but it did confirm some very important information.
Gameplay Details
The trailer fully confirmed the setting of Battlefield 6 which will have huge implications on the gameplay. With a modern setting, fans can expect modern military features rather than the sci-fi futuristic equipment and vehicles in Battlefield 2042. A modern setting should also mean fans can expect real iconic weapons, any fan of FPS games will be highly familiar with.
The trailer showed off soldiers operating a few noteworthy types of vehicles such as attack helicopters, fighter jets, and tanks. There is also a clip of foot soldiers operating anti-air weaponry on the ground to take down an attack helicopter. The whole trailer screamed "traditional Battlefield experience" from start to finish. It looked like cinematic footage of Battlefield 3 or 4.
Some gameplay features to expect in multiplayer (but not technically confirmed yet):
- Non-futuristic modern vehicle combat (Attack helicopters, fighter jets, and tanks)
- Small scale map destruction and levolution (like a bridge collapsing)
- Real guns that are iconic to FPS players
- Maps based on American cities
Battlefield 6 Release Date & Platforms
The release of the full game has yet to be officially confirmed, but there are many leaks that indicate the game will likely launch at the beginning of October this year. The most commonly accepted dates as of right now are October 10th or October 11th due to an EA legal disclaimer regarding the game's pre-orders. What the actual pre-order bonuses are is still currently unknown.
The reveal trailer did officially confirm some important dates though. One thing known for certain now is that on July 31, 2025 there will be a full multiplayer reveal livestream for Battlefield 6.
The reveal of the game also brought with it the ability to wishlist the title on all available platforms, which shows fans what platforms the game will be available on. Battlefield 6 will be available on PC through Steam or Epic Games, as well as on Xbox Series S|X consoles and PS5. It will NOT be available on old-gen consoles.
Fan Reactions To The Battlefield 6 Reveal
Reactions to the Battlefield 6 trailer on X (Twitter) have been somewhat mixed, but mostly leaning toward positive. Many fans see a game they want to love, but are maybe skeptical that it will actually deliver that.
Another user, @Richytoons, photoshopped the new Call of Duty: Black Ops 6/Warzone 'American Dad' crossover skin into the Battlefield 2042 menu saying, "I speak for everyone: We do NOT want this!" which is obviously a jab at the post-Fortnite monetization of Call of Duty where it doesn't take its own characters, universe, franchise, or art style seriously in favor of wacky crossovers and selling more cosmetics.
The reactions to this trailer reflect the culmination of a decade of EA and Dice letting fans down, as well as the growing frustration within the more mature aspect of the gaming community with the Fortnite effect on every video game nowadays. Many fans are hoping for a traditional and classic Battlefield experience, but are perhaps a bit afraid to believe it until they actually see it.
Can Battlefield 6 Compete With Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Esports?
Call of Duty vs Battlefield used to be one of gaming's most iconic battles, but over the years the battle became far too one sided to really consider it a war anymore. Call of Duty has continued to be one of the best selling and most popular games every year, while Battlefield continued to be one step behind and failing to deliver what audiences wanted.
In recent years, while Call of Duty has continued to perform well sales-wise, it's also seemingly been slowly falling out of favor with some of its older audience. With Call of Duty games being more and more buggy on release with less content and developers ignoring player feedback, Activision lying or misleading players, and all while each Call of Duty title continues to shove hundreds of dollars of microtransactions into player's faces every time they launch the game, people are almost certainly not as loyal to Call of Duty as they may have once been.
This certainly creates an interesting opportunity for Battlefield 6, especially if the leaks are true. It will likely launch a few weeks before Black Ops 7, providing an opportunity to capture the interest of potential players and potentially overshadow Black Ops 7 altogether. It's hard to imagine any game, including Battlefield, dethroning Call of Duty for the arcade shooter crown, but if Battlefield 6 does deliver, then it could definitely reclaim some of the market share it once had and potentially reignite one of gaming's most iconic battles.
Next Article: Call of Duty Black Ops 7 Cast, Roadmap, Gameplay Reveal at Xbox Showcase 2025