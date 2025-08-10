Battlefield 6 Sets Franchise Player Count Record...in Beta
Battlefield 6 is smashing records on its Open Beta opening day, already surpassing the 500,000 concurrent player milestone. After beating Call of Duty, fans are wondering what game it will rise above next. Let's recap the top 20 most-played Steam games of all time, where Battlefield 6 sits on the list at release, and what game it could surpass next.
The Top 20 Most-Played Steam Games of All Time
Before diving into Battlefield 6's player count implications, here's a quick recap of the top 20 most-played (highest concurrent player count) Steam titles of all time. All statistics are from SteamDB and are accurate as of August 9, 2025.
Rank
Title
Player Count
1
PUBG: Battlegrounds
3,257,248
2
Black Myth: Wukong
2,415,714
3
Palworld
2,101,867
4
Counter-Strike 2
1,862,531
5
Monster Hunter Wilds
1,384,608
6
Lost Ark
1,325,305
7
DOTA 2
1,295,114
8
Cyberpunk 2077
1,054,388
9
ELDEN RING
953,426
10
Banana
917,272
11
New World: Aeternum
913,634
12
Hogwarts Legacy
879,308
13
Baldur's Gate 3
875,343
14
Goose Goose Duck
702,845
15
Marvel Rivals
644,269
16
Apex Legends
624,473
17
Path of Exile 2
578,569
18
Battlefield 6 Open Beta
521,079
19
Valheim
502,387
20
Call of Duty
491,670
Which Games Has Battlefield 6 Already Beaten?
As of August 9 2025, Battlefield 6 sits at number 18 on the list of most-played Steam titles of all time. It has skyrocketed to more than 500,000 players, a significant milestone, despite only being active as an Open Beta.
Notably, Battlefield 6 has already surpassed Call of Duty's all-time peak of 491,670 players. This is its main competitor, since the games share a gritty military aesthetic and similar FPS modes. Valheim, a Viking-inspired sandbox, also fell down a rank after Battlefield 6's beta release.
Which Games Could Battlefield 6 Beat Next?
If Battlefield 6's Open Beta continues on its positive track, it could dethrone several more competitors in the upcoming few days. Path of Exile 2 is next on the list, with an all-time peak of 578,569. This is just 50,000 users above Battlefield 6's current all-time stat, so it's extremely possible the title could surpass Path of Exile within the next 24 hours. The two titles don't have much in common, as Path of Exile is an RPG, so this is unlikely to have major industry implications.
After Path of Exile 2, fellow EA launch and FPS fan favorite Apex Legends sits in wait at 624,473 peak players. This is slightly more than 100,000 above Battlefield 6's current count, so it will likely take much longer for the title to catch up.
What Does Battlefield 6's Success Mean for Esports?
It's very rare for a title to surpass 500,000 current players on its full launch day, let alone after simply releasing an open beta. Battlefield 6's smash hit reception indicates that players have a distinct interest in seeing the title thrive, and some are actively deciding to prioritize it over other competing games in their collection. The real test of its permanence will come in the following few weeks, as distinct trends emerge and Battlefield 6's trajectory becomes clearer.
Of course, this carries another major implication: Battlefield 6's peak player count upon official launch could clock in even higher than its Open Beta number. If its 500,000 launch day number doubles, it could surpass 1 million concurrent players, solidifying a place in Steam history as one of the top 10 most-played games of all time.
As a multiplayer competitive title, Battlefield 6 definitely has the potential to upset the esports market. Battlefield has experimented with esports leagues in the past, but players have run into issues due to its large scale. After all, it is a bit hard for casters to keep track of 64 players per match.
If organizers can successfully marry Battlefield 6's unconventional large-scale team gameplay with typical formats, entrepreneurs could find success in setting up tournaments. Surpassing Call of Duty's landmark is another huge positive indicator for its esports future, since Call of Duty already boasts a large esports scene.
Marvel Rivals, another newcomer that Battlefield 6 is slowly catching up to, displayed similar on-launch numbers. Just a year later, it has already built a thriving esports scene, complete with a collegiate circuit and a Marvel Rivals Ignite (MRI) main tournament. Could Battlefield 6 follow a similar path?