Fan Outrage over Battlefield 6 Twitch Drop Disaster
EA and the rest of the Battlefield team got together today with hundreds of the biggest content creators to put on an event revealing Battlefield 6 multiplayer to the world. The Battlefield 6 multiplayer reveal event was phenomenal and revealed a ton of new and encouraging information about what to expect from Battlefield 6.
The once-prominent and ever-iconic FPS franchise that used to compete with Call of Duty as a titan of the gaming industry has been in a rough patch for years now. Battlefield 1 wasn't bad, but it wasn't exactly what people were hoping for. Battlefield V disappointed and Battlefield 2042 fell flat on its face with a horrible launch even for Battlefield standards.
EA, Dice, and the other development studios comprising Battlefield Studios are hoping for Battlefield 6 to be a return to form. It's clearly the biggest attempt they've made in a long time to get Battlefield back in the spotlight for positive reasons. Battlefield 6 is set to feature the traditional multiplayer that fans have come to love, with smaller combat that emphasizes infantry in close quarters. It will also include a battle royale mode, a single-player campaign, a Portal where fans can create almost anything they can imagine as a Battlefield experience, and more.
That all sounds amazing, and what would be even more amazing is being able to test and try out some of these awesome and promising things they've shown off, and EA knows that. That's why they've planned multiple beta testing phases in August for fans to get their hands on. However, accessing one portion of that testing phase may prove difficult for some.
What's Wrong With The Battlefield 6 Twitch Drops?
Imagine having hundreds of the biggest content creators on Twitch all play the same exact game at the exact same time to a collective couple hundred thousand viewers. Now imagine those viewers all trying to get the same one singular Twitch drop all at roughly the same time. This would then result in all of them taking a code and going to the same EA website to sign in at the same time to input a code into the same box and click on the same confirmation box all at once. It probably sounded like a good idea, but in reality has been a complete disaster.
Fans experienced difficulties even getting the Twitch drop to show as active on their drops page, had no indication that progress was being made because progress was not tracking properly at all. There was confusion in some streamers' chats over whether people needed to type something such as !BFBeta or any other similar command or if they only needed to watch.
The truth is that all fans needed to do was tune in for 1 hour of a participating streamer's stream to be rewarded the Twitch drop. However, many fans waited well over two hours before receiving their code only for that code to then have issues being redeemed on the EA website.
What Should Fans Do In The Meantime?
The official Battlefield account has not acknowledged any issues or an extension of the Twitch drops as rewards yet. In the meantime, fans who were able to get a code from Twitch should continue to try and redeem the code on EA's Battlefield 6 code redemption website. The web servers are likely just entirely overloaded, and as more people slowly get through or give up, things should likely start working, and hopefully all the codes will too.
Esports Impact
Just a few hours ago, Battlefield 6 had nothing but positive press and major hype. Now, that hype is souring for some of the most entrenched and enthusiastic fans. Esports relies on hardcore fans more than any other aspect of a game's ecosystem, so it will be critical for Battlefield to make this situation right in order to get back that energy it had earlier today.