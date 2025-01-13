Beast Games is Halfway Over: Biggest Moments So Far
MrBeast's reality show Beast Games is halfway over with five episodes released. Watchers witnessed some unforgettable events as players allied, colluded, sacrificed themselves and backstabbed each other to get themselves and their loved ones closer to a 5 million USD grand prize. Let's take a moment to recap the most memorable parts of Beast Games' first five episodes including intense challenges, unexpected betrayals and celebrity appearances.
The Beast Games
The Beast Games is an Amazon Prime Video exclusive reality show hosted by entrepreneur and influencer James 'MrBeast' Donaldson. Donaldson is well-known for his philanthropy and challenge content where he gives away large sums of money as a prize. As @MrBeast, he has over 343,000 subscribers on YouTube. Donaldson also owns Feastables, a snack company, and MrBeast Burger, a restaurant chain. He co-owns Lunchly with Logan Paul and KSI.
In the Beast Games, 2,000 players competed for a 5 million USD grand prize. The first 1,000 were eliminated in one of Donaldson's YouTube videos, which reached over 50 million views in one day.
Episode 1: 1,000 People Fight for $5,000,000
The first episode began with an introduction from MrBeast and his team. After his first elimination YouTube video, only 948 of the original 2,000 contestants remained. He offered the crowd 100,000 USD to leave the game, but they chose to stay instead of taking the money.
To up the ante, the Beast Games team divided contestants into rows. Someone in each row had to leave within ten minutes for that row to stay. Someone sacrificed themselves in most rows, but some failed to choose a sacrificial player and were all eliminated. The eliminated players dropped through trapdoors on the floor.
Next, players stacked towers as tall as they could with styrofoam blocks. Players whose towers fell (monitored and timestamped by guards with over 1,000 cameras) were eliminated.
While over 100 players left, more needed to exit to progress to Beast City. MrBeast adopted a new strategy: for each row, one player could choose to go home with an increasingly large amount of money while eliminating the rest of their team. These bribes would continue until less than 500 people were left in the game. Contestants took bribes ranging from 50 to 100 grand until just 501 were left. One more row needed to leave, and a player who had spent the entire episode motivating his team and telling them to trust him betrayed them by taking the final 100k reward.
Beast Games gave away over 2 million USD in its first episode, breaking the world record for most money awarded in the first episode of a show in history. About 490 contestants remained and traveled to their next destination: Beast City.
Episode 2: 2,500 People Trapped In My City
Episode 2 began with players arriving in Beast City, a giant development built by the MrBeast team. The city contains houses, shops, an arena, bleachers and even two massive towers. Contestants split into colored teams and then filed into the towers where they completed various challenges to narrow the participant pool further.
In one challenge, teams fought to catch falling red balls and prevent them from touching the floor. In another, players in each group convinced one member to leave so their teammates could continue in the game. Finally, two teams embarked on a giant game of beer pong from the top of the two towers, and the pink team eliminated their opponents after securing a massive lead.
After the pong game ended, the surviving players were divided into four. Each group chose one leader. This leader could betray their team for a 'disgustingly high' sum of money or keep their entire team in the games. Episode 2 ended with a cliffhanger as the four leaders stared at a one million USD bribe.
Episode 3: The Solitary Experiment
Episode 3 opened with a surprising revelation: none of the leaders decided to sell out their teams. The players moved on to a potato sack race, with the winning team obtaining one round of immunity.
In a particularly intense challenge, teams of three players were led into solitary confinement cubes for one hour with only a phone and a handcuff on the wall. They'd have to leave one member handcuffed inside to exit. Since they could order anything they wanted during their five-hour deliberation, players requested unique items such as tattoo artists, psychics, puppies, a hot tub and a horse. MrBeast even shaved one contestant's head.
Several contestants cheated; one helped her friend win a deciding uno game. Contestant 379 refused to participate, forcing his entire team to lose.
In the next challenge, Contestant 406 received a ticket to MrBeast's private island and a chance to bring 5 people. He chose several friends and his previous captain Twana, who had passed up 1 million USD to ensure her team continued the competition.
Episode 4: The Golden Ticket
In episode four, contestants learned there were several more helicopters available to take them to the next competitive phase on a private island. They hunted for a golden ticket hidden in Beast City. One player found it under a ping-pong table and brought four friends in his helicopter.
As more helicopters filled up, discontent stirred as players noticed men were choosing other men instead of women to progress. One contestant said, "You're trying to turn Beast Island into sausage island and I don't like it."
Player 976 sabotaged teammates by yelling random numbers during a game where players had to count down and drop a ball close to ten minutes. After, players each gave one leader coins to select helicopter members.
Jeremy, who had formerly been captain during the 1 million USD bribe challenge, promised he would select women to get his teams' coins. However, he only chose one woman out of five members on his flight. He also delivered a heavily religious sermon and claimed he was 'led by god' to choose the men. Many contestants were angered and vowed revenge, describing his behavior as 'cultlike'. Several of them vowed to defeat Jeremy and avenge their teammates as they boarded additional helicopters.
In another challenge, player 817 vowed to sacrifice herself for her team. However, MrBeast revealed that the teams could only choose one member each for the helicopter, so her team immediately selected 817 for her selfless act.
The players reached Beast Island. MrBeast offered two choices: they could enjoy a vacation while their teammates competed or enter a competition where one player would win the entire island while the rest were permanently eliminated. Nine people chose to compete for the deed.
At the end of Episode 4, sixty players remained.
Episode 5: Fight to Win a Private Island
The first challenge of Episode 5 was hide-and-seek with a twist: the nine players competing for the island would hide from Navy SEALs. Carl, Chandler and Mr Beast helped the SEALs hunt. Contestant 797 was eliminated after dropping her camera and being tracked.
Meanwhile, a heavy rainstorm (not planned) hit the island. Contestants sheltered inside, chatted about possible threats and colluded. They identified 514 as the biggest threat, but he quickly went home with 672 after losing when the remaining island contestants played bocce. The vacationers then voted another island contestant out from afar in a 'popularity contest'.
In the next game, the last six players picked a captain. The captain put one elimination in five boxes. Each other player picked one of the boxes, and Lil Yachty arrived as a celebrity guest to reveal their fates. 952 decided not to trust her leader and was saved, but 413 was eliminated.
The final four island players boarded a pirate ship, where MrBeast offered them 450,000 USD to return home. 457 took the bribe, leaving only three contestants competing for the island's deed.
In the final segment, contestant 952 brought 711 to the next round to thank her for trusting him in a previous game. The two played a game shuffling four suitcases to determine who would win the island's deed and who would be eliminated forever. The episode ended on this cliffhanger.