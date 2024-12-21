Beast Games Qualifier Video Hits 50 Million Views in 24 hours
YouTuber MrBeast has experience in many industries, from content creation to philanthropy to entrepreneurship. Now, he is streaming in his own reality competition show, Beast Games, on Amazon's Prime Video platform. MrBeast's first Beast Games-inspired video, released on December 19, 2024, has already surpassed 50 million views. Here's everything we know about Mr Beast, the Beast Games and the first Beast Games video's statistics.
Who is Mr Beast?
Jimmy Donaldson, known online as MrBeast, is an American YouTuber, entrepreneur and philanthropist. He has over 337 million subscribers on his main YouTube channel, where he mainly posts competition and challenge videos such as "Ages 1-100 fight for $500,000" and "Last to Leave Circle Wins $500,000." Donaldson also has a gaming channel, Beast Gaming, and a dedicated channel for his philanthropy efforts, Beast Philanthropy, which has almost 27 million subscribers.
Donaldson co-founded environmental philanthropy efforts Team Seas and Team Trees, which aim to reduce pollution and plant trees worldwide. He founded the snack brand Feastables and the virtual restaurant chain Mr Beast Burger, which runs through host restaurant kitchens and offers meals such as "Karl's Grilled Cheese" and "Chandler Style" hamburgers.
In 2024, MrBeast collaborated with British YouTuber KSI and influencer Logan Paul to sell Lunchly snack packs. The packages each contain one of KSI and Logan Paul's Prime drinks, a Feastables product and a simple meal like mini pizzas or nachos.
Lunchly came under fire shortly after its release when influencers and streamers including YouTuber Rosanna Pansino accused the products of containing mold. MrBeast noted in a later interview that faulty storage and product handling could cause mold once products left the Lunchly factory, but clarified that "every single Lunchly with cheese is USDA inspected; there is no mold when it leaves our factory... we have the highest QC [quality control] standards imaginable."
The Beast Games
The Beast Games, a reality competition series, is MrBeast's latest venture where over 1,000 contestants compete for a 5 million USD prize. It was produced in collaboration with Amazon and is exclusively available for streaming on the Amazon Prime Video platform. The Beast Games Season 1 is rated PG for Parental Guidance and contains ten episodes. Each is about thirty minutes to one hour long. The series' first episode, titled "1,000 People Fight For $5,000,000," was released on December 19 2024, and new releases will continue weekly until February 13 2025.
While this is the only complete Beast Games season so far, MrBeast has hinted at following seasons in the future. The series' official website where fans could apply to become contestants has since closed, replacing its original message with this statement:
Thank you to everyone who applied. We are thrilled by the overwhelming response and the enthusiasm shown by all participants.- www.beastgames.com
Don't miss your chance to be part of the excitement and competition in the future. Enter your email below to be notified when applications reopen for the next Beast Games!
During the Beast Games, contestants undertook many intense challenges. Over 500 contestants from the original pool were eliminated between the first and second episode. The Beast Games did garner some controversy after MrBeast and Amazon were hit with a class-action lawsuit accusing them of unfair wages, facilitating sexual harassment, false advertisement and failure to facilitate medication and lunch breaks. Other employees and participants made allegations of injuries and unsafe working conditions. Donaldson refuted the allegations, saying "I think in general, a lot of it has just been blown out of proportion" and stating much of it was caused by disinformation.
To promote the Beast Games, MrBeast waived streaming restrictions for the show's first episode. He also opted to give away over 10,000 USD to reacting channels.
Related Article: Beast Games: How to Watch MrBeast's Amazon Prime Show, All Episodes Schedule
MrBeast's First Beast Games Video
On December 19 2024, MrBeast released his first Beast Games video on his YouTube channel. The video, titled "2,000 People Fight For $5,000,000," is about 25 minutes long and features 2,000 Beast Games contestants. It serves as a preface to the Beast Games series. During the video, 1,000 individuals are eliminated from the competition. Only the 1,000 contestants in the first Beast Games episode remain at the end.
As of December 20 2024, MrBeast's first Beast Games video has over 50 million views. It has 2.4 million likes and over 27,000 comments. In addition, it is number 2 on YouTube's trending tab. According to social media statistics site Social Blade, the video has already gained an estimated 26,000-214,000 USD in ad revenue alone.
The video has an extremely positive like-to-dislike ratio with only 87,000 dislikes. Many of its comments reflect this positive sentiment. One user @Umer-r9e's post remarking on MrBeast's rapid growth by saying "From a low quality Minecraft gameplay to this is unbelievable" received over 37,000 likes. Another from @twowheel_jockey8059 with over 600 likes states "The production of this series is out of this world."
The Beast Games series itself has an IMDB rating of 7 out of 10 stars. Its two available episodes currently have solid 8.1/10 ratings. The series has been quite successful among audiences and critics. Only time will tell if MrBeast can capitalize on the Beast Games' success and maintain his current strong momentum.