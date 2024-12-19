Beast Games: How to Watch MrBeast's Amazon Prime Show, All Episodes Schedule
Mr Beast's controversial 'Beast Games' reality show is finally here. The title will pit Mr Beast's fans against each other, with the winner receiving a sizable 5 million USD cash prize. So far, the Season 1 Beast Games has included over 1,000 contestants and a city Mr Beast's team built "from scratch". Here's everything we know about Mr Beast, the Beast Games, where fans can watch and the series' release schedule.
Who is Mr Beast?
James "Mr Beast" Donaldson is a 26-year-old American YouTuber who is famous for his philanthropy and competition content. He has over 337 million subscribers on his official YouTube channel. Aside from his main account, Donaldson's Mr Beast brand includes the Mr Beast 2, Mr Beast Gaming, Beast Philanthropy and Beast Reacts channels.
Donaldson has co-founded several philanthropy organizations, including Team Seas and Team Trees. He also owns Feastables, a snack company, and Mr Beast Burger, a virtual restaurant chain. Feastables collaborated with Logan Paul and KSI's brand Prime this year to create Mr Beast's latest venture, Lunchly meal packs.
It's worth noting that Donaldson has faced several controversies, with some involving the Beast Games series. Mr Beast and Amazon were hit with a lawsuit alleging unsafe business practices and sexual harassment during the Beast Games filming period. The suit stated: "Several contestants ended up hospitalized... others reported suffering physical and mental complications while being subjected to chronic mistreatment, degradation and, for the female contestants, hostile working conditions." Donaldson's staff allegedly failed to pay minimum wage or overtime, enabled or failed to prevent sexual harassment, failed to provide lunch breaks or medications and enabled false advertisement or unethical business practices.
Mr Beast responded to the allegations in an interview on the YouTuber Oompaville's channel in November. He alleged that some claims of injuries on set contained "disinformation" and that "I think in general, a lot of it has just been blown out of proportion."
Related Article: Mr Beast Responds to Allegations
What is the 'Beast Games' Series?
The 'Beast Games' is a reality competition series hosted by Mr Beast. Over 1,000 contestants compete through various challenges in the series to win a 5 million USD cash prize. Mr Beast fans could apply to be a contestant online via a now-closed website, www.beastgames.com.
'Beast Games' is produced by Amazon Prime Video. It is rated Parental Guidance (TV-PG) and stars Donaldson and his Mr Beast brand. Donaldson's YouTube co-stars including Karl Jacobs and Chandler Hallow also make appearances.
The 2024 Beast Games season contains 10 episodes, each up to an hour long. After every episode, more contestants are eliminated from the competition until only one remains. 2024's Season 1 is the first Beast Games season, and the contestant application website strongly implies that future seasons will follow by telling fans applications will reopen:
Don't miss your chance to be part of the excitement and competition in the future. Enter your email below to be notified when applications reopen for the next Beast Games!- Beast Games application website
MrBeast and the Beast Games team have even reached into the world of esports to promote Beast Games, collaborating with FaZe Clan for a livestreamed challenge ahead of the show's launch.
Where to Watch the Beast Games
Fans can watch the Beast Games on Amazon's Prime Video. The platform will exclusively host the series as one of its Amazon Prime Originals, and it is available with a basic Amazon Prime subscription. Prime Video users can watch on PC or mobilly on Android or iOS via its dedicated app. Options are available to add the title to watchlists, leave like and dislike reviews and examine cast credits and additional details.
Users can use the search bar icon at the top of their screen to find the Beast Games series. Beast Games will also feature on the application's 'TV Shows' section for a limited time, appearing on a special main banner.
Beast Games Release Schedule
Beast Games Season 1 episodes began to release on December 18 2024 and will continue to release until February 13 2025. A new episode typically releases every 6-7 days. Two episodes are live now and available for fans to watch as of December 19 2024.
In Season 1 Episode 1, titled "1,000 People Fight for $5,000,000", the original 1,000 Beast Games contestants gather and compete in challenges that reduce their number. In Season 1 Episode 2, "500 People Trapped In My City", contestant numbers are split in half and the reality show's remaining 500 players fight to survive in a brand-new city Mr Beast's team "built from scratch." Mr Beast notes, "The end of the episode may be the craziest thing that’s ever happened in television history."
According to a Tweet from the man himself, MrBeast and Amazon worked out a deal to allow streamers and reactors to watch the first episode copyright free.
A quick guide to the Mr Beast Beast Games release schedule is below.
Beast Games Full Release Schedule
- Episode 1: "1,000 People Fight For $5,000,000"; released December 19 2024
- Episode 2: "500 People Trapped In My City"; released December 19 2024
- Episode 3 (TBD): releases December 26 2024
- Episode 4 (TBD): releases January 2 2025
- Episode 5 (TBD): releases January 9 2025
- Episode 6 (TBD): releases January 16 2025
- Episode 7 (TBD): releases January 23 2025
- Episode 8 (TBD): releases January 30 2025
- Episode 9 (TBD): releases February 7 2025
- Episode 10 (TBD): releases February 13 2025