Will Beast Games Have A Season 2?
MrBeast's Beast Games reality show is the first of its kind. With an unprecedented 5 million USD prize pool and large-scale challenges, fans can't look away despite low critical reviews. Let's find out if Beast Games will return after its February 2025 conclusion for a second season.
Beast Games: Critical Flop, Viral Viewer Success
James "MrBeast" Donaldson, a philanthropy and challenge YouTuber with over 353 million followers on his main channel, is well-known for his businesses including virtual restaurant chain MrBeast Burger, snack bar company Feastables, and snack pack brand Lunchly. Donaldson surprised the world in 2024 when he announced his next venture: Beast Games, an Amazon Prime Video original reality competition with 2,000 contestants and a never-before-seen 5 million USD prize pool.
Beast Games caused a stir before its official release, with its qualifier video hitting 50 million views in just 24 hours. A lawsuit from several contestants also sparked speculation before the show began to air. Critics largely met the show with disappointed reviews, including the Guardian's Stuart Heritage who called it "one of the most undignified spectacles ever shown on TV."
However, these poor reviews and controversies did not deter viewership: After streaming started, Beast Games promptly broke Amazon Prime's streaming record. The show, including player betrayals, memorable characters, a life-sized city and even a private island as a prize, has attracted reaction from countless internet denizens and commentary channels.
Will Beast Games Get a Season 2?
As Beast Games is currently more than halfway over and the final episode approaches on February 13 2025, watchers are curious: will the show be renewed for a second season?
Amazon Prime Video has not made any statements indicating the fate of Beast Games. However, it is very likely the show will continue based on several key context clues and MrBeast's own confirmation. First, Beast Games' Amazon Prime Video viewership record indicates positive performance for the platform. Secondly and slightly more convincingly, the official Beast Games contestant application page teases a second season.
Users who arrive at the page are met with an "Applications Closed" screen saying, "We are thrilled by the overwhelming response and the enthusiasm shown by all participants". This page also states, "Enter your email below to be notified when applications reopen for the next Beast Games!" Using "when" instead of "if" to reference "the next Beast Games" on an official website seems to indicate plans to renew the show.
Finally, MrBeast recently appeared on The Colin and Samir show on YouTube, where he said he was not allowed to talk about plans for future seasons and shouldn't reference anything as "definitive" but stated:
I loved what we did with Beast Games, and I'm doing it now, and I love working with Prime Video so I'm sure we're going to do it with them.- James "MrBeast" Donaldson
Further information will likely arise after Beast Games reaches its finale.