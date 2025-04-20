Ben Affleck Tells Tarik Why Esports is "Amazing"
American actor Ben Affleck has reached the pinnacle of creative success, appearing in films like Good Will Hunting and multiple major franchises. He's done it all, even starring as Batman in several DC movies.
On April 19 2025, Ben Affleck met face to face with another (esports) superhero, appearing on Tarik's Sentinels VALORANT stream with his son and revealing he is a fan of the game and its competitive sphere. Here's everything we know about the cameo, how it may impact esports, Ben Affleck's thoughts on VALORANT and even his in-game rank.
Ben Affleck Appears on Tarik's VALORANT Stream, Confirms He Is a Sentinels Fan
On April 19 2025, Ben Affleck surprised fans with an unexpected collab: appearing on VALORANT influencer Tarik 'Tarik' Celik's Twitch stream.
Tarik's stream focused on a VCT Americas match between Sentinels and rival team G2 Esports. About an hour in, Ben Affleck came into the frame and took a seat to chat with the streamer and Sentinels CEO Rob Moore.
At one point, Tarik asked Affleck: "Is your son a big fan of VALORANT?" Ben Affleck confirmed he was, even commenting he plays himself: "he got me into the game." He stated the title's esports sphere "amazes" him, saying "it's pretty impressive to watch people [...] see how good they are, and organize."
Affleck continued to marvel at how popular VALORANT's esports tournaments are, referencing a recent event in LA.
"There are professional athletic sports teams, professional basketball teams that can't sell the forum out," Affleck said. "It was really, really impressive ... it's part of what brought home to me how massive this whole system is, how massive esports is."
While the group chatted, Affleck also offered some humorous comments on VALORANT's mechanical accuracy, saying he loves headshots but laments when it happens to him. "It sucks when you're on the other end and you turn a corner and you get headshot and you didn't even see the person who killed you, and then they start typing in the chat and say 'I'm twelve and you suck.'"
Tarik and his co-host later welcomed Affleck's son onto the stream, giving him a jersey, a headset and a jacket. He playfully chided his father's VALORANT performance:
"This dude, I've duoed with him for so long. He doesn't even know how to buy a Vandal. He just goes Odin, sits down with Brimstone, and (imitates Odin noises)."
Affleck retorted, "hey, don't make fun of the Odin, man!"
The two revealed they do use the mic in their games, but they don't reveal their identities and barely talk unless the enemy team starts flaming them. They also noted how unique pro players' jobs are- Affleck said of the occupation, "This is sick!" while his son stated, "Getting paid to play VALORANT? That's crazy!"
Tarik also asked Affleck a crucial question to test if he is a true Sentinels fan: "Do you own the Sentinels bundle?". Affleck quickly confirmed he did, while his son said "I don't think there's a skin in the game he doesn't own." Sentinels' resident bundle salesman Zellsis, who has "sell the sentinels bundle" in his X.com bio, will likely be happy with this revelation.
The group indicated Ben Affleck is aware of TenZ since his son has shown him clips, and Affleck thinks TenZ is so good it must be "witchcraft." Affleck's son also noted that he is a fan of Sentinels player Zekken.
What Is Ben Affleck's VALORANT Rank?
Ben Affleck also revealed his rank: "I was Iron 3, then I started a new season. I got a job!"
Fan Reaction to Ben Affleck x Sentinels Collab
Sentinels established its VALORANT dominance early in the game's history, winning its first-ever Masters event. It is also home to retired pro player TenZ, widely regarded as one of the best VALORANT players ever, and has a massive fan base of over 1 million followers on X and other platforms.
Since the organization has a wide reach among gamers, the internet was quickly abuzz with news of Ben Affleck's stream appearence. Sentinels' marketing embraces pop culture and memes, so netizens have taken to the collab positively and embraced Ben Affleck as part of the Sentinels fan base. The team posted about the collab on several of its social media pages, even cheekily remarking that "Ben Affleck held a Masters trophy before G2."
G2 Esports player jawgemo was among Affleck's fans, saying he was happy "Batman watched me win a champs." User @roo404 commented "This is why I'm a SEN fan," and another commenter @3dricc wrote "insane batman roasting G2."
While Sentinels is well-known within the industry and VALORANT is already a household name as an esports title, endorsement from a celebrity of this scale can help further integrate esports into mainstream pop culture. Before arriving on Tarik's stream, Affleck attended VALORANT Champions, the game's world championship, in 2023. Controversial tech billionaire Elon Musk was also in attendance, proving Affleck is not the only celebrity interested in esports. Even soccer star Lionel Messi became a co-owner of European team KRÜ Esports in late 2023.
Ben Affleck's genuine interest in the esports scene also rings much more authentic with fans than artificial collaborations. Netizens and Sentinels fans appreciated his curiosity about VALORANT's mechanics and his open admiration for the esport and its top players. Affleck's choice to actually play VALORANT and learn about its strategy demonstrates a deeper enthusiasm and respect than simply engaging in one-and-done advertisements. Plus, a celebrity's long-lasting involvement in esports for more than just the money can build stronger community connections, attracting notice from their audiences and ensuring a mutual benefit for plenty of time to come.
In addition, Sentinels' willingness to facilitate the collaboration may represent an ongoing shift in esports marketing tactics. Many teams, like Los Ratones in League of Legends, are shifting towards a content-focused approach that builds team members into their brands as influencers. Sentinels may follow, utilizing a lighthearted approach to make esports more accessible and engaging for the public by putting influencer faces to the organization.