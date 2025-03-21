Best Batting Stances in MLB The Show 25
Some gamers may not consider the importance of a batter's stance, but there are certain stances in MLB The Show 25 that can make the difference between a hit and a miss.
The game features 1,800 different batting stances from generic, current, and former players of the game. Here's a breakdown of all the different batting stances and how many for each of them:
- 48 Generic Stances
- 5 Generic Two-Handed Stances
- 553 Veteran Stances
- 162 All-Star Stances
- 72 Legend Stances
- 6 Different Random Stances
- 710 Current Players
- 244 Former Players
MLB The Show is not short on batting stances for gamers to pick, so to save time on going through all of them, let's look at the best batting stances to use in the game.
Top Batting Stances in MLB The Show 25 Ranked
A good hitting stance is a combination of how much the needs are bent, how far apart the batter's legs are, and how high they hold the bat up with their hands. Ratings of the players in the game will play a significant role if they have higher contact and power ratings; that usually means something is working with the stance.
1. Aaron Judge
Something must be working for Aaron Judge if his stance helps him lead the league in home runs three times in his career. What helps Judge is he nearly stands straight up but bends his knees enough to get a good start on the swing. His contact in the game is between 87 to 89 against left- and right-handed pitchers, so he has shown the formula for blasting baseballs out of the stadium.
2. Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani isn't as tall as Judge, so his strike zone will be lower, but his stance is more bent. Where he lacks height, he makes up with his power and contact against righties. Anyone who has watched Ohtani notices he holds the bat high and close to his face for better range of hitting the ball, so that's where he can make contact with the ball from anywhere in the strike zone.
3. Ken Griffey Jr.
Ken Griffey Jr. is one of baseball's best hitters of all time, and his stance didn't have much bend to his knees. Griffey was tall, so he focused more on his upper body as he held the ball high and tight. His legs weren't far apart as he used his arm and shoulder strength to make contact with the ball. This is an efficient approach for any tall player.
4. Yordan Alvarez
Yordan Alvarez has a more stand-up approach to his stance, as his legs are not too far apart, and there is a slight bend to his knees. He holds his hands and bat high, right up near his eyes, before leaning forward with his head and hands to hit the ball. Alvarez has power, which helps him drive the ball 400 or more feet in the air.
5. Mark McGwire
Much can be said about Mark McGwire's career, including his controversies, but he had no trouble collecting hits from the plate. McGwire's stance helps him add power because of how far apart his legs are, giving him almost a running-like start to the swing. Holding his hands closer to his face also helped him swing higher in the strike zone. McGwire knew how to go yard with his hits so adding his would be beneficial.
6. Freddie Freeman
If the walk-off grand slam in Game 1 of the World Series last season showed fans anything, it was that Freddie Freeman could produce hits with his stance. Freeman has a nice balance between bending the knees, but he has his bat and hands up to the top of his head. This helps him drop his hands on the swing, whether it is low in the dirt or pitched high. Freeman has free range to hit the ball from anywhere.
7. Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has an interesting stance where he isn't really bending his knees, as it's more about the placement of his legs. They are spread apart, and then he will bend his knees to give the swing more power. With that combo, along with the height of where the bat is near Guerrero's head, he always has the potential to knock it out of the park.
