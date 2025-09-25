Best Cars And Gadgets To Use In Sonic Racing Crossworlds
One of the most important aspects of Sonic Racing Crossworlds has to be the in-depth customization options you get to personalize your rides, according to your playstyle. Crossworlds not only offers a massive selection of characters to play as, but it also features a massive roster of vehicles with different stats and looks, as well as gadgets to equip that can drastically change how you race.
If you are having a hard time picking the best loadout for your next race, below we've compiled a list of the best cars and gadgets for you that complement every playstyle in Sonic Racing Crossworlds.
Top 5 Machines: Powering Your Victory
Sonic Racing Crossworlds feature five main vehicle types: Speed, Boost, Acceleration, Handling, and Power. Below, we have shared the best choice in each type:
1) Mirage Blade (Speed)
Perfect for Speed characters like Sonic, the Mirage Blade, unlocked by defeating AI Team Sonic in Race Park, improves Acceleration (+6) and Boost (+6) at a minor cost to Speed (-3), Handling (-6), and Power (-3). Its ability to shore up Speed characters’ low Acceleration makes it a top pick for straightaway-heavy tracks.
2) Diva Macchina (Boost)
Hatsune Miku’s unique Board, but it’s usable by any character. The Diva Macchina offers the highest Speed stat (28, +2) among Boost-focused Machines, with an equally high Boost penalty (-8). In any track where boost can change the outcome, Diva Maccina should be your first choice. Other than stats, aesthetically, it is also one of my favourite boards in the game.
3) Giganto Liner (Acceleration)
Priced at 440 Donpa Tickets, the Giganto Liner enhances Acceleration characters like Tails with a +3 boost to Acceleration and Handling, offset by minor losses in Power (-3) and Boost (-3). It is one of the most expensive Acceleration builds in the game, but it’s worth every single Donpa Ticket you are going to spend to unlock it. In curve-heavy tracks, this machine can be a nightmare for your opponents.
4) Trail Runner (Power)
The Trail Runner, available for 220 Donpa Tickets in the Machine Customization Shop, is ideal for Power characters like Knuckles and Shadow. It trades a significant Power drop (-9) for gains in Speed (+3), Acceleration (+3), and Boost (+3). If you are an aggressive racer who likes to brawl with the players, then Trail Runner can be the powerhouse you need. Combining it with a power character results in an absolute beatdown for anyone trying to block your path.
5) Victoria Carriage (Handling)
Unlocked by defeating AI Team Amy in Race Park, the Victoria Carriage boosts Handling characters like Amy or Cream with +6 to Speed and Power, despite small dips in Acceleration (-3), Handling (-3), and Boost (-6). If you are a Handling main, then you will know that, when it comes to speed and power, this category of racers doesn’t do very well. However, with Victoria Carriage’s sturdy build, you can compensate for the lacking stats.
Best Gadgets For Sonic Racing Crossworlds
After you have chosen your ideal car, it’s time to get a gadget that can further improve your machine and cover your weaknesses, to win every race. Below, we have shared some of the best gadgets you can try out:
1) 200 Ring Limit
In Crossworlds, rings are the most important resource you need to keep an eye out for in every race. No matter how fast your character or the car is, if you don’t have enough rings, you will never reach the higher speeds needed to secure the 1st position. Using the 200 Ring Limit gadget improves your max ring limit, allowing you to accelerate even further.
2) Collision Boost
Collision Boost is a track bully’s dream. If you are a Power character main or generally like to play aggressively on crowded tracks, then Collision Boost is your best bet. With this gadget equipped, you will get a boost every time you bump into another machine.
3) Ultimate Charge
This two-space Gadget adds a fourth Drift Charge level, granting invincibility when you use the fourth charge. This gadget is one of the most clutch items in the game. If you have your charge full during the last lap, you bulldoze your way to the finish, thanks to your invincibility.
4) Boost Starter
A one-space Gadget that starts races with a free Boost, this is especially effective in Grand Prix mode, when you are placed in the last spot at the start. It’s universally useful, especially for Acceleration or Speed characters on fast tracks.
5) Attack Item Chance UP
Pretty self-explanatory, with this gadget equipped, the chance of spawning attack items in your race will be higher. This Gadget is especially good for Power characters or aggressive play styles.
Esports Impact
Sonic Racing Crossworlds is an incredibly competitive game, with a lot of focus on online multiplayer. In PvP modes, the loadout that you choose has a significant effect on your final standings. With the cars and gadgets shared above, your competitive journey may improve a lot, if used correctly.