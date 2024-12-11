What is the Best Class in Path of Exile 2?
As Path of Exile 2 players begin their expansive journey through the game’s campaign, many are trying to figure out what character class will give them the most success.
One of the biggest decisions that many Path of Exile 2 players will face is deciding on what Class of character they would like to choose before setting foot on their journey through Wraeclast. With a total of 12 classes ranging from melee tanks to ranged mages, making that decision to narrow that list down can be extremely tough.
Luckily, we are here to make that journey a little bit easier as we reveal our five choices for the best classes in Path of Exile 2.
Disclaimer: No matter what class you choose, all 12 classes are more than capable of doing well and ultimately beating the game.
Witch
The first entry on this list is one that has quickly risen in popularity in Path of Exile 2, the Witch class. Immediately, you are extremely powerful, as you do not need extremely powerful gear to get this class up and going. You will immediately be sheltered from attacks and be able to attack from safe distances through your minion abilities.
While the Witch class is one of the slowest to level up, it is an amazing choice for both beginner and advanced Path of Exile 2 players. Additionally, that slow level-up path is nullified, knowing that it means that your ultimate ceiling with the class will be extremely high. In a group setting, you are quickly going to be one of the best players on your team, and those early boss battles will be a breeze as the kit for the Witch class is extremely user-friendly.
That being said, if you are looking for a challenge overtime, we recommend switching off from this class.
Ranger
The Ranger class is one that we would recommend for intermediate and advanced players as the floor for picking up this class is extremely high. Players will need costly gear and strong game knowledge in order to execute this class to perfection. However, if you are willing to work to understand the primary mechanics of Path of Exile 2, then this class is for you. The Ranger class offers players the ability to stand from far ranges while attacking opponents, and it is one where high-level players will be rewarded with the fastest leveling class from level 70-100. In short, you will be an amazing asset to your team in the end game, like a true anime character.
That being said, if you are playing in a Path of Exile 2 party, just be sure you let your teammates know that the first half of the game is going to be extremely rough for you. If you are playing solo, we recommend someone with a very strong mentality to go through those early stages of hell.
Sorceress
You are going to level up extremely fast with the Sorceress class through all 100 levels of the game. Throughout the main campaign of the game (the first 70 levels), you are going to likely be the highest level player in your party. Additionally, the Sorceress class provides players with incredible mobility and AoE abilities.
The Sorceress class is a great class to pick up for all levels of play, as there is an incredibly small amount of investment needed to get this class started. So, if you ever want to pivot to other classes or try other ones out, you will gain comfort knowing that you have a strong Sorceress ready at all times. Players who enjoy wide-range AoE attacks and good mobility should be sure to pick up the Sorceress class, as it is the most consistent and reliable class on this list.
Did we also mention that if this were an easiest classes to pick up list, this would be towards the top? The Sorceress Class is one of the best in Path of Exile 2 for a reason so be sure to give Sorceress a look.
Templar
The Templar Class is the most unique class on this list as it is exceptionally great for players who love tanking for their teammates and being an unkillable wall. The game mechanics for the Templar class are extremely simple. All you need to do to find success is run towards the enemy bosses and stop them from reaching your teammates.
That being said, if you want to do tons of damage throughout boss battles and are looking to progress through the game quickly, we do not recommend choosing this build. Still, you cannot deny that this is one of the top choices for players centered around supporting their teammates and creating the best composition of players. You will be the unsung hero for extremely difficult boss battles in parties as you will be the sole reason other classes like Rangers will be able to land attacks as you draw the attention of monsters.
Monk
This class is for players who love studying game mechanics and a high-risk high-reward style of play in Path of Exile 2. If this were a list for the most fun class to play, the Monk class would be at the top of the list. It is extremely unique in its playstyle as you feel like a ninja weaving in and out of enemy attacks.
However, this class is not meant for beginners for that exact reason. The skill ceiling is extremely high for the Monk class because no other class plays like it. While you are reliant on mostly melee attacks, you have a decent variety of ranged attacks that make you a weird melee hybrid. Regardless, players who put in the work to be extremely exceptional in the Monk class will be unstoppable against their opponents. The class's low health will not matter much if you never get hit as a glass cannon.
That’s all five of the best classes available in Path of Exile 2, with a wide variety of different playstyles for you to choose from. Path of Exile 2 players looking for an entire list of all the classes in the game should check out our piece highlighting all 12 classes in Path of Exile 2.