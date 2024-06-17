Best Comps in Pengu’s Party Game Mode
Teamfight Tactics’ special game mode for their 5th anniversary gives players a chance to experience old-school traits with brand-new units. Because of this, it's not cut and dry which champions and comps are flexible enough to deal with all the crazy shenanigans that Pengu’s Party can dish out.
With Pengu’s Party giving each player the ability to have two additional old-school trait buffs throughout the game, there are going to be champions and comps that excel with specific old-school traits and there will be others that are equipped to be flexible enough to use the roster of traits competently.
Yordle Reroll
Out of all the comps to play in Pengu’s Party, the strongest and easiest comp to play is Yordle Reroll. This is because the Yordle trait in Pengu’s Party simply activates when a player has five different three-star champions at which point they gain access to Viegar which is usually a game-ender.
Simply just pick the most uncontested one-cost champions and reroll. Among the best options are Kobuko, Malphite, Garen, Ahri, Caitlyn, Cho’Gath and Kog’Maw.
Sage Flex
One of the best-performing comps in Pengu Party is just one of the best-performing comps in Set 11 overall. Sage Flex is a fantastic comp that features flexible carry champions. Lillia and Morgana are two of the best magic damage carries while Wukong is a great melee Attack damage carry. Alongside a great supporting cast, playing this comp with some of the stat-based old-school traits is a great way to consistently place near the top of the lobby.
Storyweaver
Big vertical traits are a safe bet to play in Pengu’s Party as they usually consist of a variety of potential carry units that can best use the different old-school traits that can come into play. For example, Storyweaver has access to Irelia who can use the Glacial Mallet off the Glacial trait better than almost every unit in the set. Storyweaver is also good with the Trainer trait as its very easy to get the trait online in the early game, allowing Nomsy to stack sooner.
Reaper Kayn
The Boss is among the most fun old-school traits to use in Pengu’s Party and the best user for the Boss Knuckles happens to be Kayn. While Reaper Kayn is by far the ideal comp to use Boss’ Knuckles with Kayn and Yone being two of the top three users, the comp itself is a fantastic choice in general since it has AD and Magic damage carry potential while also having a good supporting cast making it viable for nearly any trait combination.