Best Comps for TFT Set 12 PBE
Teamfight Tactics 12th expansion, Magic n’Mayhem has finally hit the Public Beta Environment for players to try out before the set launches on the live servers at the end of July. For players wanting to get a leg up on the competition before launch day, it's important to know what the strong comps are so players can start practicing the best strategies.
This article is part of a partnership with MetaTFT. All rankings and strategies are created using data from MetaTFT
1. Honeymancey Reroll
It wouldn't be a TFT tier list with the existence of a premier reroll comp. In early PBE testing one reroll comp has quickly emerged as not only the best option but also a fan favorite. Of course, it would be the bee skin trait, Honeymancey.
The comp aims to make as many of the bee units three-star as possible but the two stars of the show are Veigar and Nunu. In a classic super tank and super carry duo, Nunu does their best to tank as much damage as possible while Veigar lights up the enemy team from the backline.
2. Eldritch Vertical
The good thing about big vertical traits in TFT is that they usually come with multiple carry and tank options while also having a ton of synergies to make the line of champs splashable but when there is a vertical trait that has a big payoff, its sometimes better to just play the comp in the classic “throw all the champs onto the board” strategy
Eldritch’s payoff is summoning a gigantic Volibear onto the board to help close out fights. Carry of choice is Nami and the tank is Mordekaiser but get into the late game and Briar makes the comp scale up against even the highest of rollers.
3. Faerie Vertical
One would think that when it comes to a Faerie four-cost duo that includes Rakan that the obvious partner would be Xayah but in TFT Set 12, Rakan as ditched Xayah for another AD Carry with Kalista. While the rest of the Faerie trait has a lot of cool champions, in the early days of the PBE, the four-cost duo are the definite stars of the show.
4. Witchcraft Vertical
Unlike the other two vertical comps above, Witchcraft really does have multiple carry options when playing the comp vertically, Cassiopea can be rerolled to be a fantastic magic damage carry. If players want a more traditional carry than Fiora first that role as well. Neeko is the main tank and Morgana is the late-game pivot to end games.
5. Pyro Blaster
Finally, there is a comp that combines a small trait origin but the focus is on going deep into a class. Pyro Blaster aims to make the most out of Varus who is well…a Pyro Blaster. While giving Varus all the tools needed for him to succeed, this comp has a powerful tank unit in Nasus while also setting up for a late game spike with the addition of Smolder.
