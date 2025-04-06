Best Defensive Players in MLB The Show 25
Offense always rules as the most popular part of playing a sports video game, but there is the old saying of "defense wins championships."
MLB The Show 25 features numerous great hitters and pitchers, but what about the defensive players? There are four key attributes that is looked at for the fielders on defense in the game:
- Fielding
- Arm Strength
- Arm Accuracy
- Reaction
Let's take a look at the best overall defensive players in MLB The Show 25 who can do it all, from fielding to throwing the ball to reacting to a play.
Top Defensive Players in MLB The Show 25
1. Pete Crow-Armstrong
- 96 Fielding
- 99 Arm Strength
- 95 Arm Accuracy
- 99 Reaction
- 97.3 Average
This young 23-year-old Cubs center fielder is a solid batter, but his strength to his game is what he does on defense. Crow-Armstrong is the only player in MLB The Show 25 to have a 90 or over on all four key attributes. Playing Chicago's defense as a pitcher will have some reassurance that the best defender in the game is there to support them if a hit is allowed without risking an error on the play.
2. Ceddanne Rafaela
- 85 Fielding
- 91 Arm Strength
- 94 Arm Accuracy
- 99 Reaction
- 92.3 Average
The Red Sox have a jack of all trades with Ceddanne Rafaela, who has played second base, shortstop, and center field over the last two years. Rafaela is a reliable defender no matter where Boston puts him. While his fielding is solid, with an overall rating of 90, the rest of his attributes exceed 90, with his reaction rating a 99. There's no bad spot to put him as he will get it done defensively.
3. Jose Siri
- 97 Fielding
- 99 Arm Strength
- 72 Arm Accuracy
- 99 Reaction
- 91.8 Average
Jose Siri has played all positions in the outfield, proving himself to be one of the most consistent players in baseball. In the game, he has one of the strongest arms at 99 and a reaction of 99 as well. His arm accuracy held him back from being at the top spot, but make no mistake about the fact that Siri is one of the best in the outfield.
4. Andres Gimenez
- 99 Fielding
- 79 Arm Strength
- 88 Arm Accuracy
- 95 Reaction
- 90.3 Average
For three consecutive years, Andres Gimenez has won a Gold Glove at second base with just 26 errors in 478 career games. Gimenez has a 99 overall in fielding and a 95 reaction. He's solid at arm strength and accuracy, which is what has made him one of baseball's best second basemen.
5. Daulton Varsho
- 99 Fielding
- 73 Arm Strength
- 90 Arm Accuracy
- 99 Reaction
- 90.3 Average
Daulton Varsho made the Gold Glove team last year as an outfielder after committing just two errors. The 28-year-old Blue Jay has a 99 overall rating in fielding and reaction. Varsho also has an overall rating of 90, with arm accuracy. Besides just the arm strength, Varsho has all the tools to being one of baseball's best defenders.
6. Michael A. Taylor
- 95 Fielding
- 90 Arm Strength
- 88 Arm Accuracy
- 87 Reaction
- 90 Average
The long-time MLB outfielder has consistently demonstrated over the years that his age doesn't hinder his ability to play good defense. Michael A. Taylor has a 95 fielding and a 90 arm strength rating in the game. Taylor was named a Gold Glove in 2021 and continues to remain one of the best defensive players.
7. Johan Rojas
- 89 Fielding
- 95 Arm Strength
- 96 Arm Accuracy
- 76 Reaction
- 89 Average
Johan Rojas saw a dip in his batting average last year with the Phillies, but he has committed just four errors in his two-plus years in the majors. Rojas's best defensive ratings come with a 96 arm accuracy and a 95 arm strength. He won't make many mistakes in the outfield in the game.
8. Brenton Doyle
- 97 Fielding
- 99 Arm Strength
- 86 Arm Accuracy
- 72 Reaction
- 88.5 Average
Brenton Doyle has been named a Gold Glove winner in the outfield in each of his first two years in MLB. Doyle holds a 97 fielding and a 99 arm strength rating. His reaction at 72 kept him from moving up further on the list, but good luck getting a ball past Doyle in play unless a better can knock it out of the park.
9. Fernando Tatis Jr.
- 80 Fielding
- 99 Arm Strength
- 92 Arm Accuracy
- 82 Reaction
- 88.3 Average
Whether he's at the plate or diving to catch the ball, Fernando Tatis Jr. is one of baseball's best overall players. Focusing on just his defense, Tatis has a 99 overall arm strength and 92 overall arm accuracy. He won a Gold Glove in the outfield in 2023 so that should show gamers that Tatis can play defense just as well as offense.
10. Bobby Witt Jr.
- 99 Fielding
- 83 Arm Strength
- 80 Arm Accuracy
- 90 Reaction
- 88 Average
While his ranking is surprisingly low, Bobby Witt Jr. is one of the best defensive players in the game. The 2024 Gold Glove winner at shortstop has a 99 fielding rating and also hits the 90s in reaction. His arm strength or accuracy might not be as important working in the shorter field, but his defensive skills are among the best and someone to rely on when needed the most.
Esports Impact
Especially when playing Diamond Dynasty, all games are focused on hitting home runs and driving in runs. On defense, pitching receives the most attention, but not enough credit is given to the importance of playing defense effectively. When leveling up players in the game, don't forget to increase on fielding as a low rating could cause aggravating errors on the field.
