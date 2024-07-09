The Best Dynasty Teams in EA CFB25
EA CFB25 is right around the corner and so many people are excited to finally have a brand new college football game to play. The programs on this list will definitely offer some of the best experiences you can have as you dive into this new game and try to take over the CFB landscape.
Best Dynasty Teams In EA CFB25:
1. Georgia Bulldogs
2. Oregon Ducks
3. Notre Dame Fighting Irish
4. Kennesaw State Owls
5. Penn Sate Nittany Lions ) or Utah/Colorado)
6. Vanderbilt Commodores/Nebraska Cornhuskers
7.Boise State Broncos
Honorable Mentions: Eastern Michigan and Coastal Carolina
Related Article: EA College Football 25 Top 10 Overall Teams
1. Georgia Bulldogs
Georgia is the mathematically best team in this game. They have the #1 ranked offense and #2 ranked defense (which probably should be ranked #1 over Ohio State). This is the best team to make a dynasty with if all you want to do is win and you want to start winning immediately with no stress at all.
They have the 5th toughest place to play which will make your home games even more easy. For players not looking for a challenge, Georgia is the team to pick.
2. Oregon Ducks
To be completely honest, Oregon is on here for extremely shallow reasons. Their uniforms look cool and they have a lot of them. With the 2nd ranked offense and 3rd ranked defense, they're one of the best teams in the game.
While technically not fully confirmed yet, it's expected that Oregon will likely have 20+ uniform combinations in the game. Being one of the best teams as well, you'll be able to start winning national championships immediately and look dripped out every week with a new uniform.
3. Notre Dame Fighting Irish
One of the more love-them-or hate-them teams in college football, Notre Dame has a long and storied history as one of the all-time great college football programs and are deeply rooted in tradition. One such tradition is remaining independent in college football.
Not being in a conference was never really an issue for the Fighting Irish, but as CFB has evolved in the CFP era, it's slowly becoming more and more of a potential problem and talking point for the program.
Having the 17th-best offense and 6th-best defense with the 21st toughest place to play, Notre Dame is certainly a team players can win now with and being independent gives them one of the most unique playing experiences in the game. With the new 12-team CFP, power 5 conference winners get an automatic bid into the playoff. If you make a dynasty with Notre Dame, you have to navigate around not being eligible for any sort of auto bid.
4. Kennesaw State Owls
The Kennesaw State Owls have made the leap to the FBS as college football's newest FBS program. They are likely going to be one of the worst teams in the game ratings-wise and that's why they make the list.
For players looking to challenge themselves and take a subpar team to the promised land then Kennesaw State is a fantastic option. There are plenty of bad teams to pick, but there's only one that's brand new to the FBS this year and that gives Kennesaw State some bonus points.
5. Penn State Nittany Lions (or Utah/Colorado)
This is a group entry. Penn State, Colorado, and Utah make up this entry. This spot is all about atmosphere. Penn State is ranked as the 6th toughest place to play and a top 10 team overall. Their fanbase creates one of the coolest homefield atmospheres in all of college football.
Utah and Colorado are not rated as highly as Penn State but neither is substantially far off. They boast two of the most gorgeous views in all of sports anywhere in the world. Though, admittedly, as of right now, how well those views are captured in the game will remain to be seen. Worth keeping an eye on them, though.
6. Vanderbilt Commodores/Nebraska Cornhuskers
This is the worst-to-first category for players looking to stay in the Power 5 but take a bad team to the top of the college football landscape. Vanderbilt is in the SEC to raise the average GPA of the conference and to play baseball; not because of football.
Nebraska is similar to Vanderbilt but with the Big10 instead of the SEC. Critically for them, though, they convinced the #1 recruit in the country, Dylan Raiola to flip from Georgia to them.
Either of these programs could be a great choice because they give you the prestige and accomplishment of winning in one of the two biggest conferences, but you will have to challenge yourself and truly work for it as you'll be starting from the very bottom and working your way up.
7. Boise State Broncos
Boise State used to be the biggest powerhouse of the group-of-5 (go5) conferences. For a time, they were the only ones truly capable of competing with the best power-5 schools. They have since declined over the years but are on track to become a quality program once again, and are one of the favorites to earn the go5 spot in the first-ever 12-team playoff.
They had one of the biggest transfer portal wins out of any program by landing 5-star QB Malachi Nelson from USC. There's also of course, the infamous blue turf field. Regardless of what you think about how they handle the matter legally, the Boise State Broncos have one of the coolest-looking fields in all of college football and playing on it in EA CFB25 is going to be a blast.
Honorable mentions: Eastern Michigan and Coastal Carolina because they have different colored fields as well.