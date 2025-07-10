Best Gold Ship Build in Umamusume: Pretty Derby
Gold Ship is by far one of the most popular Uma’s in the Umamusume: Pretty Derby series known for her quirky and insane personality which also makes her a bit unpredictable, even in the game as sometimes she will flat out refuse to do what the player actually wants in favor of forcing the player into specific actions. This can cause headaches for players trying to complete a career run with her.
With that said, it is possible to not only take down the Anima Kinen, but also the Ura Finale too. Here is a build one of Esports on SI writers used to take Gold at the Arima Kinen with Gold Ship.
Support Cards
In the early days of the game, optimal support cards are very hard to come by which makes listing specific decks hard. With that said, using specific types of cards will make the process of winning with Gold Ship easier.
In general, players may find success building a deck of four speed cards and two stamina as those are the two most important stats to focus on.
As for specific cards players will want to use if possible are :
- Sweep Tosho: increased likelihood of hint (skill) events as well as increased effectiveness of trainings. Also, higher chance for “Charming” status which increases Friendship meter
- Super Creek: increased effectiveness in Friendship training as well as preferred training. Gives the Swinging Maestro skill
Other good options include:
Biko Pegasus, Mayano Top Gun, Special Week (Speed), Eishin Flash, Manhattan Cafe and Tokai Teio.
Best Stats for Gold Ship
Speed is by far the most important stat in the game currently and should be the primary focus for any Uma build. However, it's important to focus on a couple of other stats as well. When it comes to Gold Ship specifically, since she will run in many Medium and Long races, players will want to focus on Stamina as a secondary stat. Even further, players will want to make sure Power is also decently high, as Power determines how easy an Uma can overtake others, and since Gold Ship is not a Front Runner, overtaking is critical for Gold Ship’s success.
Style
While Gold Ship has an A aptitude for End Closer, it's much easier to succeed in runs if players use her as a Pace-Chaser. This is because it's easier to build Pace-Chaser Umash in the early game since there are more support cards focused around them, and Legacy Umas like Tokai Teio and Meijiro McQueen are abundant.
Skills
Normally, players will want their Umas to learn skills specific to their highest rated style and distance; however, since it may be hard for players to focus on making Gold Ship an End Closer, End Closer skills will not work if players switch Gold Ship’s style. Since using the Pace Chaser style seems to be easier to win with in the early game, it is fine to give Gold Ship Pace Chaser skills. One of the best skills in the entire game is Pace Chaser exclusive and its “Gourmand” which recovers endurance mid-race. That and “Swinging Maestro” which is also a recovery skill, should be a priority for players building Gold Ship.
Esports Impact
Umamusume: Pretty Derby is taking the world by storm for a multitude of reasons. One of the reasons is thanks to the game's robust strategy system and PvP battles which indicate geniune esports potential. While there is no official esports circuit for the game currently, players will want to know how to build their team's optimally for when the oppurtunity strikes.