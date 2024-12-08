The Best Loadouts in Delta Force: Hawk Ops
First-person shooters offer an opportunity to take the role of a combat fighter, and there are many different shooters to choose from on the market in 2024. With tons of options already, there are even more releasing every day, and many FPS games are completely free too.
Delta Force is the newest action-packed shooter in the FPS world, and its main appeal is the mountain of fast-firing weaponry. There are dozens of guns to equip, plus a plethora of gadgets that each offer powerful abilities, so there's a little something for every player. Here are the best weapon loadouts in Delta Force: Hawk Ops that'll take you from rags to riches in no time.
Bizon Submachine Gun
A powerful SMG that unlocks early at level 3, the Bizon offers both a unique design and a high fire rate of 659. Its capacity for ammo is higher than many assault rifles at 32 rounds per clips, so you won't have to reload too often either. Though its control and stability stats are low in the 40s, the Bizon's handling and accuracy are both above 60, offering balanced stats that are perfect for a beginner in Delta Force.
The Bizon is already one of the best weapons in Delta Force for beginners, but the loadout can be further improved by adding other gadgets into a Support build. Your loadout should include a Claymore Mine or Ammo Crate, depending on if you'd rather prioritize combat or helping your teammates. SMGs are fun to use, and the Bizon is great even if you're playing as the group's medic. Add an early-unlocked sidearm like the QSZ-92G pistol, then you'll be set for any situation.
AWM Sniper Rifle
The AWM is a sniper rifle that's hard to unlock since it requires you to reach level 35 to use it. At 85 base damage, you can get the drop on enemies and defeat them swiftly from a distance. Snipers require the most skill to aim, but the payoff from practice will make you the best combatant in your match. The AWM can shoot up to 100 meters away, allowing more range compared to an LMG or SMG.
If you're playing the Recon class, then it's ideal to add the Respawn Beacon to your setup because it allows you to respawn at the deployment spot, which makes it easier to coordinate advanced placement for all your sniping needs. You'll want a second firearm that's long-range if you plan to stay far away from the enemy team, so the .357 Revolver is a Recon loadout's best friend.
SMG-45
The SMG-45 doesn't have an especially high rate of damage at 26, but its accuracy and handling are both above 60 by default. At a fire rate of 605 rpm, you can defeat enemies in seconds at close-range. Auto mode is ideal for the SMG-45 since it's a submachine gun, and it's not often worth using as a single-fire gun. You unlock the SMG-45 at Warfare level 5.
SMGs are great for the Support class, particularly because you may encounter close firefights often. If you'd like to be helpful to your team, then equip the Ammo Crate or Med Kit gadget to help support your team members. As a final touch, you should add a powerful pistol like the M1911 or Desert Eagle to your loadout. The SMG-45 truly is one of the best weapons in Delta Force, so you should consider using it even if SMGs aren't typically your style.
AKM Assault Rifle
There are a plethora of powerful assault rifles to use in Delta Force: Hawk Ops, but not all are created equal in terms of stats. The AKM is an AR that deals 26 base damage and offers high stability, handling, and accuracy. It can hold 30 rounds at any given time, plus its fire rate is 600 rpm. You can use the AKM as a single-fire or automatic weapon, so versatility is key with this gun.
An assault rifle loadout should have a few other features too, like a strong sidearm, such as the Desert Eagle. For fun-filled items to add on, the Healing Syringe is an essential gadget when you need HP desperately on the battlefield, so you should equip it if you play as a close-combat soldier. There are lots of ways to customize an AR loadout in Delta Force: Hawk Ops, which is one of the reasons that the AKM is such a fantastic weapon that'll provide hours of action-packed gameplay.
PKM Light Machine Gun
The PKM Light Machine Gun is perfect for those who wish to use a gun with a 75-round magazine and strong stability. At 45 Accuracy, 59 Stability, and 25 damage, each bullet from the PKM will decimate your enemies, leaving them defeated in only a few shots. It also has a range of 40 meters, which is ideal for medium-range firefights.
Engineers perform well with LMGs in Delta Force, so a weapon like the PMK is one of the best options if you want to play as an operator like Shepherd. Overall, you can't go wrong adding a PKM to your loadout, along with an EMP Launcher and Desert Eagle. With this Engineer loadout, you'll be solving complex problems on the battlefield in no time.