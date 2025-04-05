The Best Marvel Rivals Crosshairs: A Complete Guide
Marvel Rivals has attracted casual and competitive players alike, sweeping the esports scene. If you've fallen down the Rivals ranked rabbit hole and want to up your game, here's a complete crosshair guide to answer all your burning questions. Let's explore how to change Marvel Rivals crosshairs, why they're important and which crosshairs are best for each type of hero.
Can You Change Crosshairs in Marvel Rivals?
Yes, Marvel Rivals players can change their crosshairs. In addition, players can select different crosshair profiles to best suit different heroes. Crosshair changes are also not platform-specific — you can adjust Marvel Rivals crosshairs on Console and PC, though only PC allows import codes.
Why Do Crosshairs Matter?
Marvel Rivals is an ability-based game, but aim is crucial since it also includes heavy shooter elements. In addition, not every hero is the same — some, like Scarlet Witch and Cloak & Dagger, have aim assist, but others, like Hela and Hawkeye, require intense precision. Once you reach Diamond in Competitive queue, teams can ban heroes from the match, so it will be nearly impossible to rank up if you can only play one character. This means players need adaptable crosshairs for different heroes and different situations.
How to Change Marvel Rivals Crosshairs
Finding the perfect Marvel Rivals crosshair can be tricky, but it's well worth the effort. Here's a quick explanation of how to import existing crosshair profiles to test out, including a step-by-step guide of how to experiment by making your own.
Note: Crosshair Codes only work on PC. Console players must manually change crosshair specs.
How to Import a Marvel Rivals Crosshair:
- Step 1: Open the 'Settings' tab by pressing ESC on PC or Start/Options on controller.
- Step 2: Go to the 'Controller' tab.
- Step 3: Click 'Combat' on the bar that appears below.
- Optional: If you want to change crosshairs on a specific hero only, press the 'All Heroes' block on the left and pick the hero you want. To use one crosshair for all heroes, ignore this step.
- Step 4: Scroll down to the 'HUD' section.
- Step 5: Select the square "Import save" button next to the 'Reticle Save' tab to import a crosshair from a code. (Don't worry, 'reticle' is just a fancy word for 'crosshair.')
- Step 6: Copy and paste the crosshair code in the pop-up box and click 'Confirm.'
If you're looking for crosshairs to import, crosshairshub.com/marvel-rivals has plenty from pros and users alike. Sometimes pros and streamers will also post codes on their social media sites, or players may swap them independantly.
How to Make a New Marvel Rivals Crosshair:
- Follow steps 1-4 above.
- Step 2: Click 'Reticle Type'. Here you can select the kind of crosshair you want:
- Circle: a circular outline with a center dot.
- Crosshairs: a traditional '+' shape.
- Dot: a small dot in the center of the screen.
- Circle + Crosshairs: combined circle and '+' shape.
Each of these options is useful in different scenarios, which we'll get into later.
- Step 3: Go through the 'Advanced' settings. Here, you can change crosshair size, details, color, blurring and opacity.
- Step 4: Scroll back up to the 'Save As New' button. Click on it and input a crosshair name. Finally, click 'Confirm.'
- You can now access your saved crosshair profile at any time through the 'Reticle Save' drop-down button.
The Best Marvel Rivals Crosshairs
Now that you know how to change your Marvel Rivals crosshair, you're probably asking this: what's the best crosshair a player can use in the game?
It's a trick question. Different crosshair options are best for each type of hero. Your perfect crosshair will depend on who you main, and how you play them.
There are several types of Marvel Rivals heroes. Hitscans aim to track the opponent and continuously hit them with instant, real-time bullets. These would be heroes like Star Lord and Punisher. Projectile heroes, like Squirrel Girl, send out bullets or objects that take time to reach their target and have to account for movement. Within Hitscans and Projectiles, a subsection exists of headshot heroes who aim to eliminate the enemy with one precise shot at a critical point. Hela, Hawkeye and Black Widow fall into this category. Finally, Melee heroes deal up-close and personal damage. These heroes tend to be tanks or close-range DPS like Thor and Wolverine.
Hitscan
Examples: Punisher, Star Lord
Hitscan heroes want to continually track their target, so a traditional crosshair or small circle is best to account for motion. Try using this crosshair from Overwatch ex-pro and Marvel Rivals streamer Necros:
Code:
2;0.0;10.0,10.0,10.0,10.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,0.0;55.0,76.0,55.0,0.0;99.0,100.0,99.0,0.0;0.0,0.0,0.0,0.0;6.0,3.0,6.0,6.0;14.02;100.0,100.0,100.0,0.0;0.0;3,3,3,3;1.0,1.0,1.0;
Projectile
Examples: Squirrel Girl, Winter Soldier, Rocket (when healing)
Projectile heroes might favor a circular crosshair when utilizing abilities. It's important to note that we're talking about heavy projectile heroes here, whose abilities take significant time to reach a target. This crosshair type is versatile and works for most heroes in a pinch, but it suits Projectile heroes best.
Code:
1;0;10.0,10.0,10.0,0.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,100.0;50.0,50.0,25.0,0.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,100.0;0.0,0.0,0.0,0.0;14.0,14.0,14.0,14.0;30.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,100.0;0.0;5.0,5.0,5.0,5.0;0.0,0.769,0.09;
Headshot Heroes
Examples: Hela, Hawkeye, Black Widow
Headshot heroes aim for an extremely small area on the screen and tend to favor 'one shot, one kill' dynamics. The best crosshair here is a tiny dot crosshair with a vivid color. Try this bright blue one:
Code: 3;1;10.0,10.0,10.0,10.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,100.0;50.0,50.0,50.0,50.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,100.0;0.0,0.0,0.0,0.0;33.0,33.0,33.0,33.0;30.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,100.0;0.0;5,5,5,5;0.0,1.0,1.0;
Melee
Examples: Thor, Venom, Wolverine, Spiderman
It can be hard to miss when you're up in the opponent's personal space, so melee heroes' crosshairs are slightly more forgiving than other classes. In Marvel Rivals, a larger crosshair tends to suit melee heroes best. This can be either traditional or circular. For a safe option, try this chunky crosshair:
Code:
2;0;10.0,6.0,10.0,0.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,0.0;50.0,50.0,50.0,50.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,100.0;0.0,0.0,0.0,0.0;33.0,15.0,33.0,33.0;20.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,0.0;0.0;0,0,0,0;1.0,1.0,1.0;
Pro Crosshairs
The best way to improve is learning from the greats, so here are a few pro crosshair codes to try:
- Ninja:
- Shroud: 2;1;10.0,12.0,10.0,0.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,0.0;50.0,50.0,50.0,50.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,100.0;0.0,0.0,0.0,0.0;33.0,0.0,33.0,33.0;16.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,0.0;0.0;4,4,4,4;1.0,1.0,1.0;
- TenZ: 3;1;10.0,10.0,10.0,10.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,100.0;50.0,50.0,50.0,50.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,100.0;0.0,0.0,0.0,0.0;33.0,33.0,33.0,33.0;30.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,100.0;0.0;0,0,0,0;1.0,1.0,1.0;
- xQc: 0;1;10.0,10.0,10.0,10.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,100.0;50.0,50.0,50.0,50.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,100.0;0.0,0.0,0.0,0.0;33.0,33.0,33.0,33.0;30.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,100.0;0.0;0,0,0,0;1.0,1.0,1.0;
- TimTheTatman: 3;1;10.0,10.0,10.0,10.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,100.0;50.0,50.0,50.0,50.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,100.0;0.0,0.0,0.0,0.0;33.0,33.0,33.0,33.0;30.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,100.0;0.0;0,0,0,0;1.0,1.0,1.0;
- Nadeshot: 2;1;10.0,10.0,10.0,0.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,0.0;50.0,50.0,50.0,50.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,100.0;0.0,0.0,0.0,0.0;33.0,11.0,33.0,33.0;10.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,0.0;0.0;1,1,1,1;1.0,1.0,1.0;
With a fresh crosshair and renewed knowledge, you'll be 'armed and dangerous' and ready to take on more fearsome opponents than ever before.