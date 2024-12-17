The Best MCU Skins In Marvel Rivals
Marvel Rivals is experiencing smashing success. Players are experimenting with in-game strategies, and can now purchase and obtain unique skins to customize their favorite heroes. Today, let's explore the best MCU-inspired Marvel Rivals skins, how to equip them and how players can unlock them.
How to Equip Marvel Rivals Skins
To equip a Marvel Rivals character skin, players should open the game from the Epic Games launcher and navigate to the home screen. Next, click on the "Heroes" tab at the top of the screen. From there, open the Hero Profile of the character you want to customize. A "Cosmetics" section should appear near the top left of the screen. Selecting this will open a screen with all available Marvel Rivals skins for your Hero.
How to Buy and Unlock Marvel Rivals Skins
From the Hero Profile Cosmetics section, players can click on an unavailable skin they are interested in. Unavailable skins (which the player has not obtained or purchased) will show up with a small lock icon in the top right of their thumbnail. Clicking on the skin will open its dedicated screen, where a rectangular yellow "Acquire" button will appear on the bottom right. Selecting the button opens a purchase screen showing how much the skin costs and inviting the player to buy.
Skins are also available in the in-game Store tab on the top of the home screen. Clicking this opens up the dedicated Store page including featured items and character skins. In addition, some skins are free and users can obtain them from achievements, codes and other methods.
There are three types of currency in Marvel Rivals: Lattice, Chrono Tokens and Units. Lattice is golden and mostly used for Battle Pass purchases and exchange into Units. Units are commonly used to purchase premium in-game cosmetics and items. Purple Chrono Tokens can buy items from the Season Battle Pass. If you don't have enough Units to purchase a skin, a pop-up will appear upon confirmation asking if you'd like to spend equivalent Lattice to buy it.
Top MCU Marvel Rivals Skins
1. Thor: Love and Thunder Version
The Thor: Love and Thunder skin is elegant and ornate. Inspired by the 2022 movie of the same name, it sports golden accents and bright, shiny blue armor. This outfit will style on enemies while defeating them on the Marvel Rivals battlefield. While it might take a while to find inner peace or your true self, the skin may help you find victory along the way.
2. Spider-Man: No Way Home
Spider-Man: No Way Home, released in 2021, is the latest installment in Spider-Man's adventures. The hero's iconic 'No Way Home' costume is also web-slinging into this list as the second-best MCU-inspired skin. This costume has all the charm of your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man (although he's a bit less friendly if you're on the enemy team)!
3. Avengers: Endgame Iron Man
Whether citizens know him as Iron Man or Tony Stark, there's no denying this is one of the most important heroes in the MCU. Iron Man won hearts in Avengers: Endgame for his loyalty, quick wit and superhero skills. On the Marvel Rivals battlefield, Avengers: Endgame Iron Man can be just as influential.
4. Loki Season 2 Loki
The Loki Season 2 skin in Marvel Rivals is absolutely dripped out and radiates villainy. With this outfit, Loki can flex on the enemy and drop nefarious combos while his glorious emerald-green cape flows behind him. Plus, it revamps his staff and headdress.
5. White Suit Black Widow
Marvel's 2021 film Black Widow had many memorable moments and starred Scarlett Johannsen as its title character. Black Widow's iconic white jumpsuit from the film makes an appearance in Marvel Rivals. White Suit Black Widow is tactical, sleek and ready to trickshot opponents.
6. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Groot
We can't be-leaf Groot had such a huge glow-up — the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Groot skin is calm, cool and collected. In the costume's film inspiration, Groot says his first and only human line to the rest of the Guardians: "I love you guys." Who wouldn't feel supported by such a loyal teammate?
7. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Scarlet Witch
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was released in 2022 and includes Wanda Maximoff the Scarlet Witch. Scarlet Witch's costume in the film is available in Marvel Rivals and is a polished and professional yet fierce look. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Scarlet Witch wears a black and maroon outfit with a bright red headpiece.
8. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Adam Warlock
The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Adam Warlock skin is bright and metallic. It's an intimidating presence on the battlefield. Adam Warlock was created to destroy the Guardians, but in Marvel Rivals he can aid them instead: his passive ability supports Star-Lord and Mantis' rebirths.
9. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Rocket Raccoon
Rocket Raccoon has a cute and cuddly appearance but is a deadly tactician with a sharp sense of humor. His Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 skin includes his official uniform from the movie and adds plenty of detail to his weapon and jetpacks.
10. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Star-Lord
Star-Lord can protect the galaxy and lead his in-game team to victory with this ready-for-battle skin. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Star-Lord sports a sturdy blue jumpsuit with red accents and carries two blasters.
