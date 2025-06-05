Best Nintendo Switch 2 Cases - Top 5 Switch 2 Peripherals Ranked
The Nintendo Switch 2 launches on June 5 with a price tag of $449.99, making it a significant investment for any gaming setup. With nearly a year of anticipation behind it, protecting the new console is more crucial than ever.
To help keep your device safe at home or on the go, here are five of the best protective cases, screen protectors, and travel carriers currently available for the Switch 2.
1. Satisfye ZenGrip 2
Satisfye has been a trusted name in Switch accessories since the console’s debut in 2017, and they're back with a fresh lineup tailored for the Nintendo Switch 2.
The ZenGrip 2 is a slim, ergonomic grip and protective case designed specifically for handheld play. It fully wraps the console for added protection while providing enhanced back grips for improved comfort during extended gaming sessions.
The ZenGrip 2 is available on its own or as part of a bundle that includes a carrying case designed to fit the console with the grip attached. The case features a soft microfiber lining to prevent scratches and comes with a 10-game pouch for convenient storage on the go.
Best of all, the grip doesn’t need to be removed when docking or charging, making it a seamless part of your setup.
Satisfye ZenGrip 2 - $49.99
Carrying Case Bundle - $69.99
2. dbrand Killswitch for Switch 2
dbrand, well known for its high-quality skins, cases, and screen protectors for consoles, phones, and tablets, was one of the first to roll out protective gear for the Nintendo Switch 2.
Their Killswitch case offers full-body protection and includes a customizable skin that can be swapped out later. Built with durability and style in mind, the Killswitch keeps your console safe while giving it a sleek, personalized look.
dbrand also offers customization with 46 unique skin options, ranging from sleek solid colors to bold designs like X-ray vision. These skins can be swapped out at any time, giving users the freedom to personalize their Switch 2 while keeping it protected.
There are three versions available: the Essential kit includes just the case, the Travel Kit adds a travel cover and Joy-Con protectors, and the Ultra bundle includes all of the above plus two tempered glass screen protectors. Like the Satisfye ZenGrip 2, the Killswitch is fully dock-compatible—no need to remove it when switching to TV mode.
Killswitch Essential – $59.95
Ultra – $99.80
Travel Kit – $79.85
3. Spigen Protective Gear for Switch 2
Spigen brings its line of protective accessories to the Nintendo Switch 2 with a range of sleek and durable options. The Rugged Armor case offers slim, grip-friendly protection and features a wrist strap for added security during travel.
For different needs and playstyles, Spigen also offers the Air Grip, a thinner, low-profile case; the Dual Grip, designed for more comfortable handheld sessions; and the Nano Pop, designed explicitly for stable tabletop play.
In addition to cases, Spigen sells a tempered glass screen protector for scratch-resistant display protection, and a carrying case made for the base Switch 2 model. The case includes a dedicated pocket for storing an AirTag, making it easy to track your console on the go.
But, unlike the Satsifye ZenGrip 2, Spigen does not currently offer a travel case that can be used in tandem with a protective case.
Glass Screen Protector - $39.99
Klasden Pouch - $44.99
Rugged Armor - $39.99
Air Fit - $34.99
Dual Grip - $39.99
Nano Pop - $39.99
4. Nintendo Official Cases for Switch 2
For those who prefer a simpler option, Nintendo offers an official line of protective gear for the Switch 2. Currently, two models are available on the Nintendo website: the Carrying Case & Screen Protector combo and the All-In-One Carrying Case.
The Carrying Case & Screen Protector bundle includes a slim case for the console along with a tempered glass screen protector, perfect for light travel and basic protection.
The All-In-One Carrying Case, as the name implies, is built for full TV-mode portability. It stores the console, dock, two Joy-Cons, necessary cables, and up to six game cards. However, it does not come with a screen protector, which must be purchased separately.
Nintendo Switch 2 Carrying Case & Screen Protector – $39.99
All-In-One Carrying Case – $84.99
5. CoBak Carrying Case
For those who don’t want to spend upwards of $40 or more on accessories after buying the Switch 2, the CoBak Carrying Case is the most budget-friendly option on this list. It’s priced at $19.99 for the standard black version, with other colors like grey. Blue, green, pink, white, and yellow are available for $24.99 on Amazon.
Despite being a low-cost option, the CoBak case still offers decent protection and convenience. It features a soft microfiber screen cover with an anti-slip strap to help keep the console in place and prevent scratches. The case also features a zippered mesh pocket that can hold extra Joy-Cons, earbuds, or a charging cable, as well as a storage layer that accommodates up to 24 game cards.
It doesn’t come with any premium materials or extra features, such as dock compatibility or reinforced shells, but for casual users who want something simple and functional, the CoBak case checks most of the basic boxes.
CoBak Carrying Case (Black) - $19.99
CoBak Carrying Case (Color) - $24.99