The Best Team Liquid Honda Commercials Ranked — End of an Era
Team Liquid and Honda's six-year partnership has come to a bitter and abrupt ending following a controversial tweet from Team Liquid Rainbow Six athlete Lucas "DiasLucasBR".
The esports world was taken by surprise after it was revealed that one of Team Liquid's primary sponsors, automobile brand Honda, would not be renewed following a controversial tweet. As one of the esports organization's primary sponsors, it was an unfortunate loss for Team Liquid. However, what truly disheartened avid esports fans was that it meant that there would no longer be any Team Liquid Honda Commercials produced.
These commercials were extremely unique in the esports space. While some sponsors worked with teams to create video content, it has been rare to see brands actually build full commercials (which ran as ads on YouTube) featuring professional esports athletes.
While it would be equally fitting to mourn the loss of one of esports greatest partnerships, let's appreciate Team Liquid's partnership with Honda and look back at some of the best commercials created during this time.
Here are the five best Team Liquid Honda commercials created throughout this tenure.
5. The Civic Hatchback Commercial
The first entry on this list of Honda Commercials comes in the form of a well-edited and produced Civic Hatchback commercial. The short 15-second advertisement features Team Liquid Fortnite player Alixxa and streamer Mayumi are psychics stirring up visions of the Honda Civic Hatchback before transporting into the Honda Civic Hatchback before driving off into the night.
While there aren't any storylines attached to this video or any major pun or punchline, it is just a very well-produced video. Viewers can see the Honda Civic Hatchback in action while also being greeted with pretty purple visuals. Overall, it is a solid commercial that works really well as an advertisement for both Team Liquid and Honda.
4. Team Liquid Mascot Blue Horsepower
This was a 16-second ad that featured a lot of creativity centered around Team Liquid's mascot, Blue. First things first, Blue is an adorable mascot that perfectly fits in with the theme of playing off of a car's horsepower. However, the execution of the commercial in such a short timeframe is outstanding. The video starts out with a narrative talking about horsepower, with a b-roll of Blue being shown.
Halfway through the video, however, fans are greeted by the lights turning on as the Team Liquid Honda automobile is driven in front of the mascot. Overall, it is a creative video that uses Team Liquid's mascot and promotes their partnership with Honda. It serves its purpose extremely well as a quick advertisement.
3. "It's What You Do" Featuring Doublelift
The 16-second advertisement features popular League of Legends personality Yiliang "Doublelift" Peng walking with a bag of trash, paying homage to his classic saying, "Everybody is trash." He then throws the trash bag away and walks towards the Team Liquid Honda car before driving off to end the video. This advertisement was special for League of Legends as it came right at the start of LCS franchising in 2018.
It was the start of Team Liquid and Honda's partnership in the LCS and stands as a milestone advertisement that truly began an era of classic commercials in esports. The commercial constantly played between LCS matches and created several memes. While the commercial is just okay in comparison to the future Honda commercials, it lands at number three purely for its place in history.
2. Yaptain America - OFFICIAL TRAILER
While this wasn't a direct commercial for Honda, it did its job as a nice promotion for the longtime car brand, as the classic Team Liquid Honda Car was heavily featured throughout the video. The Yaptain America Commercial features the Team Liquid League of Legends team moving through different channels. Viewers watch the team reference multiple movies and television series throughout the video before featuring the classic Team Liquid Honda car being "driven" to Worlds 2024 in Berlin.
In the end, it was a video that garnered a lot of traction in League of Legends going into Worlds 2024, and the writing was extremely well-done. The only thing stopping this from being a number is that it wasn't directly an advertisement for Honda. Additionally, this list's number one entry might be the greatest advertisement in League of Legends history.
1. Why We Didn't Sign Doublelift
This singlehandely is the best esports commercial and sponsorship ever produced in competitive League of Legends and there is no competition for this video landing at the number one spot. What makes this video so amazing is that it draws a narrow line of bait and ads well. At the time, Team Liquid was under fire for not signing Doublelift to their 2024 LCS lineup. Fans were in urgent need of a response, prompting a thumbnail that got people interested in the video.
At first, viewers were greeted by Team Liquid CEO Steve Arhancet addressing the drama around the Doublelift signing. Instead, fans were clickbaited with a highly entertaining ad. The advertisement featured memes, roasts, an esports hype montage, and one of the most iconic phrases throughout the 2024 season: "Thank you, Honda." This video amassed over 200k views on YouTube, Team Liquid won the LCS in the same split, and they created a meme for Honda. What more could you want as a sponsor?