‘Big Money Esports’ Ahead for Marvel Rivals, According to Top Esports Journalist
Marvel Rivals is one of the biggest games in the world right now, and it looks like there is a big wave of organized esports about to sweep through the community.
We already know several esports organizations and individual creators are interested in signing teams to compete in Marvel Rivals. However, a new report hints that there might be more happening in the background that will turn the game’s highest level of competition into a “big money” scene.
The Future of Marvel Rivals Esports?
According to esports journalist Rob “Slasher” Breslau, there are “big money Marvel Rivals esports coming soon,” which has left the esports community in a frenzy to sign teams.
Slasher notes that “every org is scrambling” in response to moves happening to bring Marvel Rivals esports to the forefront. Those same moves are happening behind-the-scenes too, as Marvel Games and NetEase have yet to share concrete details on what could have big orgs looking to sign teams quickly.
In the recent developer vision update for Season 1.5, Marvel Rivals creative director Guangyun Chen shared a number of competitive and ranked updates for the game. This included adding more registration slots for factions in the S1: Eternal Night Falls Marvel Rivals Championship event across regions and announcing a “series” of Marvel Rivals Invitationals starting at the end of February.
None of those announcements included a discussion of an official esports circuit or big tournaments with prize pools involved. If teams are already scrambling in the background to sign the best teams possible though, there is likely more to the competitive scene’s future we aren’t hearing about publicly yet.
Virtus.pro has already entered the fray with a roster of former Overwatch pros, announcing that they had signed the European Champions from the Marvel Rivals Championship Season 0. That includes five members of the previous-TeamCats roster, William “SparkR” Andersson, Philip “phi” Handke, Mikkel “Sypeh” Klein, Arthur “dridro” Szanto, and Andreas “Nevix” Karlsson, along with Finnbjörn “Finnsi” Jónasson.
Along with VP, Sentinels has confirmed it is signing a roster too, though the org has yet to share any details. Shroud has also promised to launch an esports org and has plans to focus on Marvel Rivals in some form.
Slasher says to expect “teams of washed overwatch pros.[and] washed valorant pros."This falls in line with wider expectations that former Overwatch pros will dominate the Marvel Rivals competitive scene once it begins to pick up steam.
In response to streamer ConnorEatsPants joking about Deadlock being “the next big thing,” Slasher also noted that DisguisedToast reportedly has a team lined up for Disguised and Ludwig and MoistCr1TiKaL have something lined up for Shopify Rebellion.
It appears that we could be on the verge of new, breakout games revolutionizing the esports landscape.