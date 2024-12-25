Biggest Competitive Game Releases of 2025 - GTA6, Gears of War, & More
The lineup of games in 2024 was great, but they didn't quite meet expectations left by previous years. Gamers are hoping for more action-packed journeys in the New Year, and there are great games launching as soon as January in all genres to provide the video game community with fun experiences.
There are lots of fantastic games releasing in 2025, so buckle your seatbelts because titles like GTA6 and Borderlands 4 are jumping onto your consoles to offer fun-filled adventures. Here are the most exciting video games set to release in 2025.
1. The Quinfall - January 24th
Possibly the largest game on this list, Quinfall is a new MMORPG that boasts a ginormous open world to explore solo or with a squad of your closest combatants. As with most MMOs, there'll be both PVE and PVP content to dive straight into at release. Plus, there are tons of classes and weapon types to wield.
Whether you'd prefer to be an archer sniping from a distance or a tanky knight with a shining shield, there's a play-style that'll fit any fantasy fan. Choose a unique profession that'll challenge you in Quinfall, and you might have more fun than expected. You can only play Quinfall on PC for now, but the January launch makes it one of the most exciting releases in 2025.
2. Sniper Elite: Resistance - January 30th
There's a lot to love about the Sniper Elite series if you're a fan of stealth shooters. The newest iteration of the action-packed franchise is Sniper Elite: Resistance, which takes you on a dangerous journey through France with all-new guns, locations, and targets to add to your virtual kill list. The online multiplayer is also sure to be a big hit with fans of other shooters like Call of Duty or Battlefield, especially if sniper rifles are your jam.
Though Sniper Elite typically doesn't offer a totally open world, it has huge levels that you can approach in a plethora of different ways. Climb a wall or hide behind a bush; every decision you make will impact the challenge you face and the locations you get to explore. Launching on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC in just a little over a month, every Sniper Elite enemy is shaking in their combat boots.
3. Civilization VII - February 11th
Civilization allows you to shape a virtual world in your own image, and the seventh main entry will introduce many new mechanics into the world-building franchise. Towns, commanders, and the addition of multiple ages will surely make the Civilization VII experience unforgettable in that you'll have more tools at your disposal to help determine how your world progresses. Local and online competitive multiplayer will be included in the world-building fun so your army can compete against other players.
If you like Civilization or world-building strategy games, then Civilization VII is a match made in heaven. The newest title is releasing in February of 2025 on PC and all major consoles, including the Nintendo Switch. The world of Civilization is about to get bigger, and we can't wait to use all of the title's new features.
4. Grand Theft Auto 6 - Autumn 2025
Arguably the biggest title gracing the video game community in 2025, the launch of Grand Theft Auto 6 is sure to be a spectacular marvel. There are lots of reasons to be excited, including the incredibly competitive online multiplayer and the possibility of AI-infused NPCs. It's likely only to be released on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC, as the current Nintendo Switch won't be nearly powerful enough to load the beautiful world.
With updated graphics and a huge city to explore, the online mode will surely have millions of active players. Grand Theft Auto 5 has a plethora of fun heists to complete online and an expansive RPG-like story mode where you can determine your future, and GTA6 will be more of the same. Hopefully, an exciting lineup of explosive weapons and high-powered vehicles will add to the fun-filled mayhem.
5. Borderlands 4 - Unknown Date In 2025
Though we don't have a guaranteed release date for the long-awaited Borderlands 4, we do know it'll be packaged with tons of out-of-this-world weapons and hilarious voice lines. The newest title will even be set on a distant world separated from other Borderlands entries. Borderlands is known for its raunchy tone, so you should expect to hear a lot of funny dialogue throughout the story.
The draw of Borderlands will always be a powerful arsenal of weapons, often with colorful and dazzling visual effects. Though it's not as PVP-driven as COD, Borderlands features competitive leaderboards that allow you to challenge others via tight time trials, and speed runs are an important part of the online community. If Tiny Tina's Wonderland hasn't quite held you over, then Borderlands 4 will surely be the sequel we need in 2025. You can jump into the newest Borderlands world on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC.
6. Gears of War E-Day - Late 2025
There's no denying that a new Gears of War game makes the whole Xbox fan-base jump with excitement. As PVP has been a core part of the Gears of War franchise, there's no doubt that E-Day will have many action-packed modes that allow you to compete in epic battles online.
In addition to the competitive third-person multiplayer, each Gears of War title offers a campaign packed tightly with out-of-this-world thrills and various story twists. The newest chainsaw massacre will begin soon on Xbox and PC, but a release date is still up in the air for now.
7. Splitgate 2 - Unknown Date in 2025
Teleportation isn't a weak ability in video games by any means. On the contrary, it can be used to escape the deadliest battles or defeat your strongest foes with a surprise attack. Yet another free-to-play online shooter, Splitgate 2 will allow you to master portals, which in turn will let you take ultimate control of the virtual battlefield.
As Splitgate 2 improves even further on its action-packed combat and teleportation formula, we expect power-packed new weapons and a diverse range of environments. Splitgate 2 is launching at some point during 2025, and it's coming out on most major platforms, including Xbox, PlayStation, and PC.
8. Dragon Ball Project: Multi - 2025
As we're just coming off the launch of Sparking Zero, another Dragon Ball game is already capturing the attention of anime fans everywhere. Dragon Ball Project: Multi is a 4V4 top-down game with competitive multiplayer that'll let you blow your enemies away with a well-timed Kamehameha.
Though every possible character won't be in Project: Multi at launch, we'll likely see more fan-favorite fighters introduced periodically. Core characters like Goku, Vegeta, and even villains like Zamasu appear to be coming to the battlefield. You'll be able to play the newest DB game on mobile platforms like Android and iOS phones, plus it's also set to release on PC.
9. Doom: The Dark Ages
Like the newest Gears of War, Xbox fans can't wait to get back to the gory and fast-paced world of Doom. With a trusty shotgun and a plethora of evil enemies, Doom: The Dark Ages will take you on an adventure through the landscape of Argen D'Nur, where you'll encounter dangerous foes that'll challenge you like never before.
Along with the action-packed campaign, Doom: The Dark Ages will also surely feature a competitive PVP option for those who enjoy arena shooters, similar to Doom 2016. The hellish world has never felt so alive, so get ready to battle the underworld in 2025 on Xbox and PC.
10. Dying Light: The Beast - Summer of 2025
Yet another entry in the ever-growing Dying Light series, The Beast is set to introduce totally new environments, like a swampy marshland. As with any Dying Light, a multiplayer mode will surely be front and center, which means you'll have to worry about other players as well as mossy zombies.
Take control of Kyle Crane once again to defeat an enemy who ran strange experiments on him following the conclusion of the first Dying Light. At launch, Dying Light: The Beast will be available on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC, and you'll be able to get your fill of zombie-fighting fun in the summer of 2025.