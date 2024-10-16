Esports illustrated

Black Friday PS5 Bundle Reportedly Includes Fortnite Skins

Fortnite leakers have discovered many interesting details about upcoming updates during Fortnitemares 2024, and now fans are learning about a Black Friday bundle Sony is introducing for the PlayStation 5. Thanks to @billbil_kun on X, we we may know that the new bundle will include Fortnite cosmetics.

According to @billbil_kun’s post, you'll receive the cosmetic bundle when you purchase a PlayStation 5 on or after November 22nd, but it's unclear how long the offer will last. Since it's a Black Friday deal, it should remain active for at least a week following a November 22nd release date.

Bundles will be available for both the physical and digital editions of the PlayStation 5, but at different price points. A physical PS5 bundle will cost $499.99 USD, while a digital bundle will cost $449.99 USD. For the first few weeks after the bundle is released, it will be discounted by $75 USD.

The bundle is titled Fortnite Cobalt Star. It will include an assortment of cosmetics and a PlayStation 5 console. However, we don't know which Fortnite skins will be included, only that they will have a combined value of around 5,000 V-Bucks.
Everything included in the package is listed below.

  • PlayStation 5 Slim
  • 1,000 V-Bucks
  • 8 Exclusive Fortnite Outfits
