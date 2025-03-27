Black Panther Thrice-Cursed King and Moon Knight Fist of Vengeance - Marvel Rivals Skin Release Date and Pricing
- A highly request Black Panther costume is here.
- Moon Knight gets his MCU show design.
- Other costumes are already being shown off.
Players can finally stop asking for one of the most requested skins in Marvel Rivals, as the Black Panther: Thrice-Cursed King costume is finally here.
Not only will players have access to the Black Panther: Thrice-Cursed King costume bundle, but a new Moon Knight skin is also available. Here is a look at everything that is being added with both costumes and a short look forward at what cosmetics might come next.
Black Panther: Thrice-Cursed King Skin Release Date and Price
"New York City might have been as black as the darkest night… but all that the King of Wakanda could see was red… "
An original design from the Marvel Rivals team, this version of Black Panther has been cursed by the Blood Chronovium Dracula uses in Season 1 of the game’s story. The vampire-inspired design will release on March 27 at 10pm ET.
Category
Details
Price
1,600 Units
Items Included
Thrice-Cursed King Costume
Availability
This skin does not have a date for being removed from the shop at its release.
Moon Knight: Fist of Vengeance Skin Release Date and Price
“Then rise. Rise and live again. As my fist of vengeance. As my Moon Knight."
Get ready for another Marvel Cinematic Universe-adjacent skin as the Moon Knight: Fist of Vengeance costume brings the masked character’s design from the Disney+ show to the game. It will also release on March 27 at 10pm ET.
Category
Details
Price
1,800 Units
Items Included
Fist of VengeanceCostume
Availability
This skin does not have a date for being removed from the shop at its release.
Black Panther and Moon Knight - Marvel Rivals Esports Meta Impact
Similarly to last week’s Spider-Punk 2099 and Steam Power Iron Man costumes, these Black Panther and Moon Knight skins won’t have much impact on the competitive game because neither hero is particularly relevant to any high-level meta. That does not, however, mean that they won’t be well-received by most players.
Moon Knight sees a lot of use and success in quick play, but begins to drop off the higher you climb in ranked play.
In quick play for Season 1.5, Moon Knight is picked 13 percent of the time and averages a 56.69 percent win rate. That is the seventh highest win percentage among all heroes, while his pick rate puts him right in the middle of the roster, according to RivalsMeta.
Related Article: 100 Thieves Dominates NA, But What is Next For Marvel Rivals Esports?
Once you get into ranked matches, his overall win rate instantly decreases to 44.5 percent even though his pick rate remains the same. His win percentage remains in the bottom five in every rank as you progress, and he is actually the character with the lowest win rate in Celestial or above.
Black Panther sees some of those stats flipped, as he has an even higher win rate in quick play despite being picked less. Though the Wakandan king still struggles to stand out in comp.
In QP, BP has the third highest win rate this season at 61.40 percent at an 8.31 percent pick rate That win percentage dips just under 50 percent in ranked matches, while his pick rate increases slightly to just under 10 percent.
Depending on what rank you are in, Black Panther sits in the middle or upper third of the roster in win rate—Gold has his best performance to match-number showing at 55.80 percent across 2,837 matches. He is also the top character by win rate in One Above All at 71.43 percent, though that is across just 21 record games on RivalsMeta and doesn’t truly reflect in recent pro drafts.
Other Upcoming Skins for Marvel Rivals?
Now that the Black Panther: Thrice-Cursed King is officially here, there aren’t many skins we know about that are coming ahead of time. However, there are some hints at upcoming costumes that could release in the near future.
The official Marvel Comics page also recently announced an upcoming Marvel Rivals one-shot comic called Marvel Rivals: Ignite that will feature heroes going back in time to Japan for an original story. As a result, artist Peach Momoko has redesigned several heroes featured in the game in a more-Japanese style.
These skins for Luna Snow, Hela, and Punisher—along with others that might be revealed later—have already been confirmed to be coming to Marvel Rivals as skins too, likely closer to that June comic launch.
Marvel Rivals insider Miller Ross has also teased that a Black Widow skin players will be “very happy with” is currently in the works. As noted by Marvel Rivals Intel, this could mean a Hellfire Gala costume fo the assassin is on the way for what many think is the Season 2 theme.
NetEase Games has a consistent schedule for releasing new cosmetics nearly every week, usually in pairs to coincide with other updates like balance patches and bug fixes. There are likely dozens of other skins already waiting to be dropped in the shop in April and beyond.
Until then, you can enjoy these Black Panther and Moon Knight skins, along with the potential for a Venom emote that features the symbiote twerking.