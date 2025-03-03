New Patch, Game Mode, and Free Skin Leaked for Marvel Rivals
Marvel Rivals is about to get a new update on March 6, with some details leaking a few days early, including full patch notes.
According to multiple leakers, Marvel Rivals will be updated on March 6 with a new patch, optimization for different parts of the game, and what appears to be a new event. A new game mode was also leaked, but some extra details on that are still up in the air.
Marvel Rivals March 6 - Full Leaked Patch Notes and Changes
Following the major Feb. 21 update for Season 1.5, the Marvel Rivals developers confirmed that substantial patches could release more frequently if specific issues needed to be addressed.
The leaked info for March 6’s patch does not appear to include any balance changes and is instead one of the standard patches we see dropping every few weeks for bug fixes. That means it will focus on patching out specific problems in the general game, various maps, and problems popping up with various heroes that have been flagged in the last two weeks.
Here is a full list of the March 6 patch notes pulled directly from the leak.
General Game Fixes
- Switching from Proficiency Deluxe Avatar back to standard now works instantly—no relog required.
- Career profiles now update scores immediately after max proficiency—no more relog needed!
- Fixed misleading blocklist full notification (it mistakenly said the friends list was full).
Map and Mode Changes
- Resolved terrain issues where characters could get stuck or clip into unintended areas.
- Fixed broken collisions, floating objects, and other environmental glitches.
- Addressed various sound effect problems across multiple maps.
Hero Fixes
- Adam Warlock: If his Ultimate fails near cliff edges, 50% energy will now properly be refunded.
- Hela: Fixed an issue where she could be launched upwards after using her Ultimate. Also, she’ll now be properly detected near mission vehicles.
- Human Torch: Flaming Meteor won’t trap enemies inside walls anymore.
- Human Torch: Pyro-Prison now disappears correctly when he's defeated.
- Jeff the Land Shark: Fixed a bug where Frozen Spitballs could exceed normal behavior when Team-Up Ability was active.
- Loki: UI no longer disappears after transforming.
- Loki's Regeneration Domain: Overlapping domains won’t lose healing effects when re-entered.
- Peni Parker: Positioning issue when hit by Namor’s Ultimate is now fixed.
- Punisher: His Ultimate won’t keep firing missiles during network disruptions.
As always, this list is built on leaked information and should be taken lightly until the official patch is provided by NetEase Games.
Leaked Galacta Event and Free Black Widow Skin For Marvel Rivals
It looks like Marvel Rivals will be getting another limited-time event on March 6 or 7, with the theme being “Galacta’s Cosmic Adventure.”
Based on the leak, Galacta’s Cosmic Adventure will run from March 7 to April 11 and include various free rewards for all players to claim by participating in it. The biggest reward will be a new Black Widow - Mrs. Barnes skin from the Western-style 1872 series of comics where she married Deputy James Barnes.
Based on the leaked overview, this Galacta’s Cosmic Adventure event will be similar to the previous Fortune & Colors event that ran from Jan. 23 to Feb. 14. That also included free cosmetic items, such as the Lion’s Mane Star-Lord Costume and more.
If that similarity holds true, then you should be tasked with completing various missions themed around Galacta’s Cosmic Adventure in order to earn exclusive currency and use it to unlock the Mrs. Barnes skin. Those missions might also net you extra Chrono Tokens for the battle pass.
Marvel Rivals - Clone Rumble Leaked Mode Details
To keep the Fortune & Colors comparisons rolling, it also looks like a new game mode is on the way, potentially with the Galacta’s Cosmic Adventure event.
Clone Rumble, as the leak labels the new mode, is a queue where “teammates choose from the same heroes to battle together.” The files also call it forming an “impossible team” but don’t specify any rules or other details.
Going off of the description, this Clone Rumble likely has one of a few rule sets:
The first option is that this mode will remove the cap and let teammates pick the same heroes. This would lead to wild team compositions and situations where squads of Doctor Strange players open portals at the same time and potentially crash the game for multiple players.
Second, both teams could have a limited selection of heroes and will be playing against another team with that same pool for the duration of a match. Essentially, this creates a tailored mirror match to see which team can play six heroes better than the other.
And finally, it could mean that every player on one team has to play the same hero from a curated list, leading to a less chaotic mix of options one and two.
If Clone Rumble releases alongside the Galacta’s Cosmic Adventure event, we should get more information soon. For now, we only have these leaks to go on and will need to wait for more details.
Esports Impact
While quality of life changes are great for making heroes more consistent and reliable in the hands of the best players, the lack of balance tuning in this patch still has a meaningful impact on the esports space. If these leaks hold, it means teams competing in next weekend's invitational events know that they'll be dealing with the same meta that has dominated the game for the last few weeks. The end of the EMEA Invitational and start of North America's version of the same event will test how well teams refine their drafting around an established meta rather than how quickly teams can identify the new power picks.