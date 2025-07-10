Blade Release Date Confirmed for Marvel Rivals Season 3.5
Marvel Rivals Season 3 is just a day away, but there's already more to look forward to. A fresh Season 3 roadmap release has revealed when the mid-season update will take place, and additional information is emerging about the title's new Hero Blade. Let's recap Blade's backstory, identify when he will arrive and explore how he could affect the Marvel Rivals meta.
Who is Blade? Marvel Rivals' Next Hero
It's tough to be half-vampire and a vampire hunter at the same time, but Blade's got it covered. A vampire doctor partially turned him during his birth, resulting in his human mother's death. From that day forward, Blade (civilian name Eric Brooks) swore he would achieve vengeance, but as time goes on, he has made peace with his past and recognized some unique advantages from his vampire form that help him fight for justice.
In Marvel lore, Blade has ties to S.H.I.E.L.D. and The Avengers. He has also worked closely with fellow Marvel Rivals characters Doctor Strange, Spider-Man and The Punisher.
Marvel Rivals has not yet confirmed much information about Blade. However, players could witness his character model trapped in Dracula's castle through an easter egg, and dataminers are slowly revealing his abilities. If legitimate, Blade's kit leaks appear to indicate he is a Vanguard (Tank) Hero. According to @RivalsInfo on X.com, Blade can swap between a hunting gun and his trademark sword to battle enemies, and his Ultimate focuses on taking space. Notably, Blade may also have anti-heal abilities.
Related Article: Marvel Rivals Leaks Reveal Season 3 Heroes Phoenix and Blade
Marvel Rivals Blade Release Date
On July 10 2025, Marvel Rivals posted an official Season 3.0 roadmap on X.com. This announcement revealed several key skin launches, a new Battle Pass, and one important date: the mid-season patch.
Blade is reportedly set to release with Marvel Rivals' next competitive phase, Season 3.5. This means he will officially arrive on Friday, August 8 2025. Currently, there is no exact launch time for the update. Most Marvel Rivals patches typically arrive sometime around midnight West Coast US time (PDT). However, precise estimates vary by time zone and player location, and adding Season 3.5 will require a short period of server downtime.
Esports Impact
Season 3.5 will fundamentally alter Marvel Rivals' meta. With 39 Heroes currently in-game, 20 are Duelists. The player base has frequently voiced dissatisfaction with the vast DPS pool and constant releases, requesting more presence in other roles. If Blade is indeed a Vanguard, his addition will help lessen Marvel Rivals' Duelist fatigue and provide more in-game variety. His anti-heal mechanics could also introduce some interesting dynamics with supports, testing players' positioning knowledge and engagement game sense. This will force them to make smart decisions instead of simply relying on Strategist pockets.
Alongside its new character and meta rebalancing, Season 3.5 will also reportedly introduce a new game mode. It will likely drop in the "latter half of Season 3.5", which is sometime near September 2025. Perhaps Blade's introduction could tie into this event, or his kit could factor into its gameplay.