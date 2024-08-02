The First Skins for 2XKO Look Amazing
With the very first public test period just around the corner, Riot Games is showing off more of what players can expect from 2XKO. Today, the studio showed off some cosmetics and the path to unlock them in the Alpha Lap playtest.
The first skin for the game, Dynasty Ahri was revealed during a panel at Evo 2024. But now, fans have gotten a first look at a brand new Yasuo skin. Bladesong Yasuo will be available for the first time in just a few weeks. Notably, the new skin does not have a direct parallel in League of Legends, suggesting that cosmetics in 2XKO won't just be copies of popular skins in the original game.
Both skins will be unlocked through a rough draft of 2XKO's battle pass system which consists of daily and weekly quests that award credits. These credits can be spent to unlock the skins, alternate colors (called chromas) and other rewards.
The Alpha Lab playtest will run from August 8-19. Click here to learn how to sign up.
