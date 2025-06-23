MongolZ Takes Vitality to 3 Games: BLAST Austin Major 2025 Finals Recap
The 2025 BLAST.tv Austin Major included some intense storylines, culminating in a high-stakes final fight. On one end of the battlefield, French org Vitality fought to uphold Europe's Counter-Strike dominance, cap off a near-flawless season and prove 'the best IGL in history' apEX's haters wrong. On the other, the MongolZ faced the tantalizing possibility of becoming the first full Asian roster to win a Counter-Strike major and strived to uphold Mongolia and NA's waning hopes. After a 3-map series, Vitality has emerged victorious as the 2025 Austin Major winner. Let's recap the matchup and what it means for Counter-Strike esports.
ROSTERS:
Vitality
- mezii
- ZywOo
- ropz
- flameZ
- apEX
The MongolZ
- Senzu
- Techno
- Mzinho
- bLitz
- 910
Map 1: The Mighty MongolZ on Mirage
First Half: The MongolZ T; Vitality CT
Vitality started Mirage strong, but the MongolZ were up for the challenge. After securing pistol, winning a Round 2 mixed buy and snatching Round 3 despite a crispy Deagle shot from Mzinho, Vitality fell to a 3k from bLitz. bLitz and teammate 910 continued locking in for the next few rounds, entering a 3:3 dead heat. ropz and mezii's defensive holds were extremely strong, but The MongolZ stayed at an even 5:5. In one crucial fumble, apEX tried to hide on-site while The MongolZ planted, but waited too long to secure a kill and was swiftly traded out. This successful MongolZ round pushed them ahead to a 7:5 advantage.
Second Half: The MongolZ CT; Vitality T
The second pistol round also played out in The MongolZ' favor. 910 and bLitz brute forced the team's progress further to a 9:5 lead. Notably, 910 was equally comfortable farming clips on a rifle and an AWP. During round 16, he pulled off an ace with an AWP 4k and a final Berettas kill. The map resulted in a MongolZ sweep.
Final Score: The MongolZ 13; Vitality 5
Map 2: Vitality Leaves MongolZ in the Dust (2)
First Half: The MongolZ T; Vitality CT
Vitality snatched the Dust 2 pistol round and snowballed off the resulting eco advantage, attaining an early 5:0 lead. FlameZ, Mezii and apEX shut down one of The MongolZ' 5-man pushes with an aggressive utility dump. In another key moment during Round 7, ropz solo-held and 4k'ed against another full push, dying to a molly seconds after his final kill.
Round 8 brought The MongolZ their first win thanks to an impressive opening from bLitz, and a following AWP 3k from Senzu made the team's outlook slightly less grim. Techno grabbed a third victory with a major clutch, leaving The MongolZ 3:7. However, Vitality fragged out the next two rounds, resulting in a favorable 9:3 half.
Second Half: Vitality T; The MongolZ CT
Vitality completed their pistol round collection on their T-side, continuing to outmaneuver their opponents. The MongolZ' CT-side performance was sloppy, and they ultimately lost the half 5:13. The team only won one round in the half, which was a clutch after the round timer ran out.
Final Score: The MongolZ 4, Vitality 13
Map 3: Immaculate Inferno
Inferno, the series decider, is one of Vitality's strongest maps. When German org MOUZ swept them 13:4 by surprise in the Semifinals, Vitality took it to heart and took notes — while the MongolZ managed to secure a few rounds, Inferno was an utter defeat for them with a 6-round gap.
First Half: The MongolZ T; Vitality CT
Plenty was at stake for the MongolZ, whose fans were watching the Major's Grand Final live from their home country. The team managed to get a plant down and secured the pistol round after Mzinho clutched, but their execution was sloppy. Vitality's Zywoo continued unraveling their plays with a thrifty Round 2 clutch, obliterating The MongolZ' eco: they had full-forced rifles after their narrow first-round win. ropz proved an impenetrable defender as he and Zywoo forcefully shut down The MongolZ' site pushes, and Vitality's utility use was especially devastating for their opponents. Vitality went bananas at Banana with plenty of grenades in round 4, massacring The MongolZ' clustered push. MongolZ' gameplay switched from patient to passive, and with every second they remained hesitant to push, Vitality gained more map control and opened the door for devastating lurks. A stellar 4k from Mzinho saved another round for the MongolZ, but the half ended 9:3 in Vitality's favor.
Second Half: The MongolZ CT; Vitality T
While Vitality was safely in the lead, the MongolZ had made major comebacks before, so the team wasn't taking any chances. After a swift pistol round, Vitality continued decimating The MongolZ' defenses. The MongolZ struggled with disorganized swings and missed AWP shots, while Zywoo's performance on this half was particularly strong. The MongolZ' Techno set the stadium ablaze with a 1v2 clutch at 12:4 Match Point, but it simply wasn't enough: Vitality's Inferno analysis paid off and the game finished in their favor 13:6.
Final Score: The MongolZ 6; Vitality 13
What Does This Mean for Counter-Strike Esports?
The 2025 Major's energy was electric, and fans from worldwide locations gathered in the arena. A Brazilian band supplemented intense moments with backing drums, gamers in cowboy hats and American flag shirts flexed for production videos, and Mongolians supported The MongolZ from across the world by tuning in to a live stream. While the crowd's love for the game unified them, there was still a significant international rivalry: Counter-Strike's most dominant teams in recent years have been European, and esports enthusiasts are itching for a shake-up to the status quo.
After FaZe Clan (which has Texan headquarters despite its EU region and contained the Playoff's last remaining American player) faced elimination, North American viewers made an unlikely alliance: after figuring out that Mongolians share the Texan love of Counter-Strike, cowboys, barbeque and horsemanship, the crowd adopted them as its 'home team'. The Mongolian esports org's underdog story also resonated with fans who felt their home base had been underrepresented in Majors for years, and Texans weren't exactly chummy with Vitality's IGL apEX.
Though The MongolZ have consistently ranked as one of Counter-Strike's strongest teams, they have not yet won a Major. An Austin 2025 victory would have made them the first fully Asian (not including Russia) roster to obtain a Major trophy and brought them to the pinnacle of Counter-Strike success. Regardless of their loss, The MongolZ climbed farther in this Major than ever before, and their young roster will have plenty of time to regroup and plan revenge.
Meanwhile, Vitality's win puts the cherry on top of a stellar season, including a 4-month-long win streak. Though the team's performance on the battlefield appears effortless, they rely on intense discipline: one of Vitality's key strengths is that they never underestimate an opponent and stay locked in whether the match is 1:12 or 12:1. With the Austin Major trophy in hand, the team can finally rest easy for the next few months — but with great power comes great responsibility, and they must remain in top form to defend their title.