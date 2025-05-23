BLAST Austin Major 2025 Stickers and Viewer Rewards Reveals - All CS2 Sticker Capsules
The BLAST Austin Major is fast approaching and Counter-Strike 2 fans can now start buying in with the viewer pass and stickers.
Stickers have been a big part of Counter-Strike majors for years, and they have long been among the most expensive cosmetic items in the game. The BLAST Austin Major brings them back, but adds a much more dynamic look to them than in previous majors. Alongside this is a new set of Souvenir Packages to collect rare and potentially expensive skins.
Here’s a full breakdown of what Valve has on offer for the BLAST Austin Major, and what you should be pulling for.
BLAST Austin Major stickers have new, varied looks
Valve really wants fans to know that the BLAST Austin Major is happening in Texas. With that in mind, this major’s stickers have looks inspired by wanted posters, belt buckles, and everything “cowboy.”
Each rarity of sticker has a distinct look. Rather than simply adding a colorful sheen over the top of the base sticker, the overall style changes based on the rarity.
The sticker rarity breaks down as follows:
- Standard
- Holo
- Gold
The standard version of each sticker has a matte, parchment-like background with a logo or signature that looks like it was branded on. The foil version of the sticker is a belt buckle with a shiny, brushed metal look.
The holo stickers go in a completely different direction. These feature some of the embellishments of the standard versions but without the background. As their item name suggests, they have a distinctive holographic look but are lower profile than any other version of the BLAST Austin Major stickers.
Finally, the gold versions of the stickers share the belt buckle style of the foil rarity, but have a black base with gold trim and logos. Once again, the gold stickers are the rarest version of the stickers and will command the highest price tag for marketplace dealers.
Once again, there are seven different sticker capsules to choose from. There are three groups of teams at the tournament; Legends, Challengers, and Contenders. Fans can choose between stickers of the teams or autograph stickers for the players on those teams. After the major ends and a new champion is crowned, a separate set of stickers featuring the team’s logo and player autographs will be released.
All BLAST Austin Major teams, groupings
24 teams are competing at the BLAST Austin Major, and their stickers are divided up based on how they got their invite to their tournament. There are three pools of stickers; Legends, Challengers, and Contenders.
Contenders are the teams that earned their way into the tournament through regional qualifiers. There are 16 set to compete in the tournament, with the lineup including a mix of iconic and brand new names. Here is the full list of contenders teams:
- Complexity Gaming
- Wildcard
- Heroic
- B8
- OG
- Nemiga Gaming
- BetBoom Team
- Imperial Esports
- NRG
- FlyQuest
- Metizport
- Tyloo
- Fluxo
- Legacy
- Lynn Vision Gaming
- Chinggis Warriors
These 16 teams will be whittled down to eight, who will face the eight teams that earned Challenger invites. These teams include:
- Team Liquid
- MIBR
- Team Falcons
- Pain Gaming
- M80
- FaZe Clan
- Virtus.pro
- 3DMAX
This process repeats one more time for the final round of the group stage, with the eight teams who earned Legends invites by making the playoffs of the PGL Shanghai Major in 2024:
- Team Vitality
- Aurora Gaming
- MOUZ
- Team Liquid
- The MongolZ
- G2 Esports
- NaVi
- Team Spirit
Which sticker capsules to buy and open in the BLAST Austin Major
The best sticker capsules to open for players looking to make a profit are the Contenders and Legends Autograph Capsules.
The most expensive stickers in recent majors have been the gold stickers for certain players. Gold stickers can range in price from about $1 up to about $150, depending on the player. For those looking to pull the most expensive stickers, it’s important to target specific capsules.
There’s no guarantee that the value for these players’ stickers will hold for the BLAST Austin Major as their popularity ebbs and flows and they change teams year-over-year, but here are the most expensive player stickers of the 2024 PGL Copenhagen Major:
- Lynn Vision Gaming- Zhang "z4kr" Sike
- Team Spirit- Danil "donk" Kryshkovets
- Lynn Vision Gaming- Ji "Jee" Dongkai
- G2 Esports- Ilya "m0NESY" Osipov
- G2 Esports- Niko “NiKo” Kovac
- Eternal Fire- İsmailсan "XANTARES" Dörtkardeş
- Vitality- Mathieu "ZywOo" Herbaut
- FaZe Clan- Robin "ropz" Kool
- Eternal Fire- Engin "MAJ3R" Küpeli
- SAW- Christopher "MUTiRiS" Fernandes
Meanwhile, here are the most expensive player autograph stickers of the 2024 Perfect World Shanghai Major:
- Team Spirit- Danil "donk" Kryshkovets
- Vitality- Mathieu "ZywOo" Herbaut
- Rare Atom- Xu "somebody" Haowen
- G2 Esports- Niko “NiKo” Kovac
- Furia- Kaike "KSCERATO" Cerato
- G2 Esports- Ilya "m0NESY" Osipov
- FlyQuest- Christopher "dexter" Nong
- Wildcard- Joshua "JBa" Barutt
- FaZe Clan- Robin "ropz" Kool
- Team Liquid- Justin "jks" Savage
While m0NESY and NiKo commanded top dollar while on G2 Esports, but may have lost some of that brand recognition when they moved to Team Falcons. On the flipside, Chinese Counter-Strike players buy up gold stickers of their representatives at majors, which pushed Lynn Vision Gaming and Rare Atom players into the top 10 despite having no successful results in prominent tournaments.
The Contenders Autographs Capsule includes two Chinese teams including Tyloo and the returning Lynn Vision Gaming.
The Legends Autograph Capsule includes both donk and ZywOo, who have consistently been among the most desirable player stickers. Turkish fans also pushed Eternal Fire player sticker prices up, so they could do so again here with Aurora Gaming.