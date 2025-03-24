Bleach: Rebirth of Souls Character Tier List - Best Fighters in the Game
With 33 fighters to pick in BLEACH: Rebirth of Souls, the action-packed anime roster is filled with powerful characters. Ichigo may be your favorite, but it's also fun to play as Uryu and Kenpachi.
We've compiled a ranking of the ten strongest characters in Rebirth of Souls to help you decide who to play. The best fighters may change as more characters are added in with the Season Pass, but for now, these are a few of the strongest combatants in BLEACH: Rebirth of Souls.
1. Grimmjow Jaegerjaquez
One of the most notable antagonists in BLEACH history, Grimmjow has a flashy skill set and is quite easy to play, especially if you've been using Ichigo throughout the fun-filled Story Mode. His movements are quick and precise, plus his Cero move includes a mix of ranged and close-up attacks.
It's no secret that Grimmjow is one of the coolest characters in BLEACH, but it looks like the developers went the extra mile to help him become one of the strongest characters in Rebirth of Souls, too.
2. Sosuke Aizen
Though Sosuke Aizen is one of the best fighters in BLEACH: Rebirth of Souls, his moveset isn't that interesting. However, his attacks have high damage and his Hado Number 90: Kurohitsugi will blow your foes away.
Many players will try Aizen first, but make sure to practice using his combos, as his attacks can be challenging to chain together. He may not be the main character, but Sosuke Aizen is one of the best fighters in Rebirth of Souls.
RELATED: Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero Confirms Super Saiyan Goku and Vegeta for Daima DLC
3. Ichigo Kurosaki
The main man himself, Ichigo is a powerhouse in Rebirth of Souls. Whether you play the character in Final Getsuga Tensho or prefer Hollow Ichigo, you can't go wrong with the protagonist who canonically beats up basically every other character in the roster.
Quick moves like Point-Blank Getsugatensho and Grand Getsugatensho offer powerful ways to corner opponents, then finish them off with Ichigo's reawakened kikon move, Cero Beam.
4. Shigekuni Genryusai Yamamoto
Yamamoto may be old, but he's far from weak. Though a little slow compared to other BLEACH characters in Rebirth of Souls, his fiery attacks make up for his lack of speed.
Whether you opt to use Yamamoto's Taimatsu attack or the Ennetsu Jigoku awakened move, you won't be disappointed by the chunk of HP that he cuts off the enemy. If you want a flashy character in Rebirth of Souls, then Yamamoto is the best choice.
5. Kenpachi Zaraki
If you like Ichigo's moveset but would prefer to play someone other than the main character, then Kenpachi may be the best bet. Wielding a sharp blade while towering over the main cast, Kenpachi can use Bisect and Not Too Shabby! to end an enemy's win streak.
Kenpachi first appeared as one of Ichigo's fiercest foes, so take off the eyepatch, and he's just as strong in Rebirth of Souls. Plus, Kenpachi has a very unique look and a mesmerizing ultimate animation.
RELATED: Fatal Fury City of the Wolves - All Season 1 DLC and Updated Launch Roster
6. Rukia Kuchiki
Regardless of Rukia's strength, it's no surprise that she's one of the most popular Soul Reapers in BLEACH. Her moveset is a mix of close-up attacks and ranged, with a burst of fire offering further reach than her sword can grant.
Rukia may not be faster or stronger than some of her comrades on the surface level, but the Hado Number 4: Byakurai move helps even her out since it's another option for ranged combat.
7. Nelliel Tu Odelschwanck
If you liked playing as Grimmjow and Ichigo, then Nelliel is the perfect next step. Her sword strikes fast, while the Cero Sincretico move summons a massive beam to hit your foe.
Enemy combatants will struggle against Nel's varied moveset, as weaker characters won't be able to keep up with the unpredictability. As the previous Third Espada, Nelliel is a power-packed character in Rebirth of Souls, as well as the Bleach anime.
RELATED: HUNTER×HUNTER NEN×IMPACT - Release Date, Full Roster, and DLC Schedule
8. Uryu Ishida
If you're looking for a ranged character, then who better than Uryu Ishida. Introduced to the series as the last remaining Quincy, Uryu can use moves like Swift Arrow to operate as a powerful zoner. In an arena fighter, keeping your distance is not only a strong option but super frustrating to foes who want to get in close.
Hit the opponent with a Final Arrow, then hammer them with attacks. In a series so focused on sword-to-sword combat, having a bow fighter gives a unique playstyle that can catch enemies off guard since they'll be much more used to playing melee battles.
9. Gin Ichimaru
A mysterious powerhouse, Gin Ichimaru is a great character to play if you're feeling morally complex. Though Gin packs quite the punch, his short blade doesn't have much range.
The Shinso Sousen move can be used at a distance, so there is some variation in play style if you use Gin's full moveset. Gin is incredibly fun to play, though it may be best to learn the game's basics before jumping into combat with him.
RELATED: The Bleach Fighter is Here — Bleach Rebirth of Souls Release Date, Full Roster
10. Renji Abarai
A powerful Soul Reaper with red hair, Renji is just as cool in Rebirth of Souls as he is in the anime. Though his moveset can't directly compete with some of the powerhouses on this list, Renji's versatility makes up for his weaknesses.
You can use Renji's moveset up close or far from your foe, so enemy combatants will need to think hard to predict his movements. The Tsumuji Kaze is a great way to finish off an enemy in a flash, so make sure to use its circular damage to your advantage, especially if an opponent is behind you.
Esports Impact
BLEACH: Rebirth of Souls has a roster with more than 30 unique characters, so it isn't lacking in content. However, ranked mode still isn't available, and many popular characters are missing from the mix. Bandai may need to add a few more features before Rebirth of Souls is taken seriously as a competitive title, though all of the core components are already there.