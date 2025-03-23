Roadmap for Bleach: Rebirth of Souls - Ranked, DLC, & More
Bleach: Rebirth of Souls just launched with over 30 characters and a huge story mode, but Bandai Namco isn't finished expanding upon their latest title. A Season Pass is available, with four confirmed characters in the works.
We're going to walk you through the questions you may have about multiplayer in Rebirth of Souls, plus which fighters you can expect to be added in 2025. Here's everything you should know about the future of Bleach: Rebirth of Souls.
When is DLC Releasing for Bleach: Rebirth of Souls?
DLC characters are confirmed for Rebirth of Souls. A Season Pass is already available for $24.99 USD, which includes four playable characters and seven-day early access to the upcoming fighters.
RELATED: The Bleach Fighter is Here — Bleach Rebirth of Souls Release Date, Full Roster
Though a launch date is still unconfirmed, the official Steam page reveals that all DLC related to the Season Pass will be released by March 21st, 2026. Characters included in the pass are still up in the air, but we have a pretty good idea of who may be added.
Which Characters Are in the Season Pass?
Bandai Namco has revealed that the first Season Pass will contain characters related to the Thousand-Year Blood War. The new form of Ichigo, True Shikai, is likely since he's the main character, but fans are wondering who else may make the cut.
RELATED: Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero Confirms Super Saiyan Goku and Vegeta for Daima DLC
If we get a Quincy character, then Yhwach is a safe bet as well. For fans of Squad Zero, Ichibe could be coming soon. Unique variants of Tenjiro or Kirio are also solid options, though Bandai could throw us a wild card instead. More DLC characters may release after the initial four, but we'll have to wait and find out.
Will a Ranked Mode be Added to Bleach: Rebirth of Souls?
Currently, there's been no official mention of a possible ranked mode for Rebirth of Souls. However, Bandai Namco's recent release, Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero, does have a ranked option, so we can't rule out the possibility of it being added in to Rebirth of Souls down the line.
RELATED: HUNTER×HUNTER NEN×IMPACT - Release Date, Full Roster, and DLC Schedule
For now, Bleach: Rebirth of Souls will remain a casual experience for online players. With new updates and DLC, Bandai may eventually implement a ranking system for multiplayer, but it probably isn't a top priority.
Will Bleach: Rebirth of Souls Receive Regular Updates?
A game like Rebirth of Souls usually doesn't get updated as often as live service titles like Fortnite or Call of Duty, but it'll still receive action-packed updates to add new DLC and fix some bugs. For the foreseeable future, an occasional patch every few weeks is very likely.
Esports Impact
DLC is a critical component of the lifespan of a competitive fighting game. Especially when Thousand Year Blood War has received so much critical acclaim (and the original end of Bleach left many fans...dissatisfied). Bringing in the current hype around the series can only help boost the numbers. Ultimately, numbers determine the health of an esport, so the more people excited about and engaged in the game in the long run, the better chance it has of making it to that Evo stage in the future.
Of course, it's difficult for the broader FGC to take a game seriously without a ranked mode. Arena fighters already have an uphill battle getting support in tournaments, if even the developers don't consider the game a competitive enough experience for ranked, it will be tough for tournament organizers to consider it for one of their limited spots at an event.