The Bleach Fighter is Here — Bleach Rebirth of Souls Release Date, Full Roster
Anime games are the perfect way to scratch your itch for fast-paced arena fighting. Each action-packed title usually comes equipped with dozens of fan-favorite characters in a ginormous roster.
Whether you're looking to play online or simply want to try a new campaign, BLEACH: Rebirth of Souls is shaping up to be one of the best anime games of 2025. We've gathered everything you need to know into one spot, so here's the ultimate guide to Rebirth of Souls.
- When Does BLEACH: Rebirth of Souls Release?
- All Bleach: Rebirth of Souls Editions
- Bleach Rebirth of Souls Roster
- Which Platforms Can Play BLEACH: Rebirth of Souls?
- PC Minimum Requirements for BLEACH: Rebirth of Souls
- Does BLEACH: Rebirth of Souls Have Crossplay?
- Is There Ranked Play in BLEACH: Rebirth of Souls?
- Will BLEACH: Rebirth of Souls Have DLC?
- Esports Impact
When Does BLEACH: Rebirth of Souls Release?
March 21st marks a new dawn for BLEACH fans, as that's when Rebirth of Souls will finally release. If the time stated on the Xbox marketplace is to be believed, then the title will drop at 12 AM Eastern Time on March 21st.
Bleach: Rebirth of Souls Release Time Zone Conversion
Time Zone
Release Time
Eastern Time
12 am ET
Pacific Time
9 pm PT
Central European Standard Time
6 am CEST
Japan Standard Time
1 pm JST
Australian Eastern Daylight Time
3 pm AEDT
We'll have to wait a few days to have definitive confirmation on the release time for all consoles, but it appears that fans won't have to wait much longer to enjoy the latest iteration of BLEACH.
All Bleach: Rebirth of Souls Editions
The bundle of joy that is Rebirth of Souls currently costs $59.99 for the standard edition and $84.99 for the action-packed Deluxe Edition, which grants access to the first four DLC characters. A campaign is included in every version so that you can relive the action-packed story of BLEACH in your living room.
The Ultimate Edition is $99.99 and comes equipped with four DLC characters, plus a few fun-filled costumes. Rebirth of Souls has an expansive base, but you can gain access to a couple of cosmetics if you opt for the most expensive option.
Bleach Rebirth of Souls Roster
The roster of playable characters in Rebirth of Souls isn't quite as expansive as previous Bandai Namco games, but you'll still be able to play as over 30 characters from the BLEACH universe. The official website also divides the roster into the three main factions from the series -- the Human World, Soul Society, and Hueco Mundo. More fighters are on the way, so look out for future DLC.
The confirmed Bleach: Rebirth of Souls Roster includes:
- Ichigo Kurosaki
- Rukia Kuchiki
- Uryū Ishida
- Byakuya Kuchiki
- Yoruichi Shihōin
- Yasutora Sado (Chad)
- Kisuke Urahara
- Gin Ichimaru
- Rangiku Matsumoto
- Tōshirō Hitsugaya
- Kenpachi Zaraki
- Ulquiorra Cifer
- Ichigo Kurosaki (Bankai)
- Kaname Tosen
- Soi Fon
- Renji Abarai
- Izuru Kira
- Nelliel Tu Odelscwanck
- Grimmjow Jaegerjaquez
- Mayuri Kurotsuchi
- Sōsuke Aizen
- Kaien Shiba
- Coyote Stark
- Tier Halibel
- Nnoitra
- Gilga
- Ikkaku Madarame
- Sajin Komamura
- Shunsui Kyōraku
- Szayelaporro Granz
- Shinji Hirako
- Shigekuni Genryusai Yamamoto
- Ichigo Kurosaki (Final Gesuga Tenshō)
Which Platforms Can Play BLEACH: Rebirth of Souls?
The roster of consoles that can play Rebirth of Souls is limited, but most gamers will have access to it. BLEACH: Rebirth of Souls is set to release on Xbox Series S/X, PlayStation 4/5, and even Steam.
Unfortunately, it appears the Xbox One and Nintendo Switch aren't in the lineup, though it could release on the Switch 2 at a later date. BLEACH: Rebirth of Souls won't be available on Xbox Game Pass or other subscriptions at launch.
PC Minimum Requirements for BLEACH: Rebirth of Souls
There are a few few minimum requirements you'll need to meet to be able to play BLEACH: Rebirth of Souls. We listed all the necessary specs below, sourced from the official Steam page.
- OS: Windows 10 / Windows 11
- Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 3600 / Intel Core i7-9700K
- Memory: 16 GB RAM
- Graphics: AMD Radeon VII / Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070
- DirectX: Version 12
- Network: Broadband Internet connection
- Storage: 75 GB available space
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
Does BLEACH: Rebirth of Souls Have Crossplay?
It appears that BLEACH: Rebirth of Souls probably won't have crossplay in the foreseeable future. Bandai Namco doesn't usually add crossplay functionality to their games, as even Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero is missing this crucial feature.
If Rebirth of Souls is supported for years, then there's a slim chance that Bandai might add it in a later update. Until then, we'll be limited to interacting with players on our respective platforms.
Is There Ranked Play in BLEACH: Rebirth of Souls?
A ranked mode isn't confirmed, but there's online play, so hopefully we'll receive a competitive matchmaking option. Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero was released with a ranking system, but it doesn't offer rewards and is only available to players who participate in ranked play.
BLEACH: Rebirth of Souls may have a ranked mode, but there's nothing suggesting that it'll be more than a number beside your gamertag.
Will BLEACH: Rebirth of Souls Have DLC?
Luckily, BLEACH: Rebirth of Souls will be receiving post-launch support, including new DLC characters. During an interview with ComicBook.com, Game Producer Katsuaki Tsuzuki said:
“While we can’t share specific dates yet, we’re working hard to ensure the DLC releases without a long wait.”
It looks like the season pass currently includes four playable characters, though who they are is up in the air. You also receive seven days of early access if you own the Season Pass, so it has some extra value if you're a BLEACH super-fan.
Esports Impact
Anime fighters have a complicated history in competitive fighting games. More traditional games like Dragon Ball FighterZ revolutionized the space, bringing together some of the biggest names from across the FGC like SonicFox and Leffen. However, arena fighters are almost always ignored by the esports side of fighting games. Bleach: Rebirth of Souls certainly has arena fighter elements, but also has many mechanics that could give serious fighting game players a reason to care. With such a popular IP and a recent revival through Thousand Year Blood War, this could be the game that brings another major anime IP into the FGC.